Sunscreen goes courtside: La Roche-Posay, Coppertone, and Degree tap into sports partnerships
La Roche-Posay has partnered with the BNP (Banque Nationale de Paris) Paribas Open as the tennis tournament’s official sunscreen partner. The skin care brand will provide sun protection products and educational resources at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden until March 16.
La Roche-Posay will operate an on-site booth where attendees can receive complimentary sunscreen samples and learn about sun safety. The company will also provide skin care recommendations tailored to individual needs, encouraging consistent sunscreen use.
Rachel Mladjenovic, general manager at La Roche-Posay US, says their partnership is an “opportunity to underscore the importance of photoprotection, especially in sports like tennis.”
Tennis players and fans spend extended hours in the sun, increasing their risk of UV damage. The company sees this event as an opportunity to promote daily sun protection as a necessary part of an active lifestyle, particularly among athletes and outdoor sports enthusiasts.
The beauty in sports
La Roche-Posay’s partnership is part of a growing trend where personal care brands leverage sports to emphasize product performance. Tapping into this trend, sun care brand Coppertone has partnered with rugby player Ilona Maher to launch its Unbeatable Performance campaign, promoting the brand’s Sport sunscreen line.
The collaboration highlights Coppertone’s focus on sun protection for active lifestyles, aligning with Maher’s background as a professional athlete and advocate for skin health. Maher will be featured in various marketing materials, including social media content.
The campaign centers on Coppertone Sport’s four-in-one sun protection formula, designed to withstand sun, sweat, heat, and water. The brand aims to appeal to athletes and outdoor enthusiasts who need long-lasting sun protection.
Tracy Feehan, VP at Coppertone, says Coppertone’s goal through its partnership with Maher is to raise awareness about sun safety while reaching a new generation of consumers.
Similarly, Degree Deodorant has partnered with USC Women’s Basketball player JuJu Watkins to launch its Whole Body deodorant line, which provides odor protection beyond the underarms. The products are designed for various body areas and address consumer concerns about odor management beyond traditional deodorants.
Chris Symmes, head of marketing at Degree, states that the product was developed in response to consumer feedback on body odor concerns.
“We heard from our users that body odor can be a real setback when it comes to confidence, so we set out to create a solution that empowers everyone to live boldly, with the reassurance that Degree has their back...and pits, feet, thighs, and more,” he says.
Collegiate athlete Watkins serves as the campaign’s face to emphasize the product’s relevance for individuals with demanding schedules and intense physical activity.