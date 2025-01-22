K-beauty brand Aestura breaks US ground by launching exclusively at Sephora
Sephora has added dermocosmetic K-beauty brand Aestura to its product lineup and announced a three-part documentary “Faces of Music” to highlight the influential coalition between beauty and music.
Aestura is launching exclusively at Sephora, across over 400 stores and online. The partnership, driven by growing customer demand in the US for K-beauty, aligns with Sephora’s notoriety for delivering quality skin care products and its commitment to driving industry innovations in the cosmetics category.
Brooke Banwart, SVP of Skin Care Merchandising at Sephora confirms their customers’ desire for science-backed skin care solutions in a growing K-beauty market, “We are so pleased to partner with Aestura and introduce its derm-backed formulas exclusively to our US clients as part of our growing Korean skin care assortment.”
“Our clients value effective, results-driven skin care, and Aestura delivers on this by offering cutting-edge solutions specifically designed for sensitive skin that support barrier health. ”
With over 40 years of scientific research, the company is “bringing these clinically proven, innovative sensitive-skin solutions to a new audience,” adds Brian Lee, general manager at Aestura.
Skin barrier offerings
Product highlights hitting Sephora’s shelves include the brand’s “‘bestselling”’ Atobarrier365 Cream — one is sold every seven seconds in Korea. Aestura says every bottle contains one million capsules packed with barrier-boosting ceramides, helping to rebuild the skin’s natural barrier and lock in hydration for hours.
Individuals with skin sensitivity have a “compromised skin barrier, making it more susceptible to dryness and irritation,” says Dr. Richard D. Granstein, an academic dermatologist and chair of Aestura’s Derma-Science Advisory Board.
The full Atobarrier365 collection will be available at Sephora starting in February, providing a complete routine for sensitive skin: a foaming cleanser, hydro essence, hydro cera-ha serum, award-winning face lotion, hydro soothing cream and cream mist. Alternatively, the exclusive mini kit allows those discovering the brand a chance to try products.
Marketing through music
Today, beauty and music will collide in a new marketing concept founded by Sephora. In a bid to expand its reach and appeal to new audiences, the beauty store has launched a three-part documentary “Faces of Music,” available to stream on Hulu. Featuring three American artists, Chappell Roan, Victoria Monét and Becky G, the strategy will spotlight the stars’ beauty routines, delving into the creation of their iconic looks while exploring how they use beauty to shape their personal image within an evolving music industry.
Sephora’s growth strategies don’t stop here. The retailer is also expanding its physical footprint. Last year, Sephora added locations within Tanger’s outlet malls and opened several new stores in Australia. The next five-year project aims to revamp every store in North America for a better customer experience.
K-beauty navigating the US market
Over the past few years, the personal care industry has been paying more attention to Asian-inspired makeup and skin care in the Western world, particularly in the US.
Insider reports conclude that viral social media trends seen on TikTok and Instagram are the reason for the surge in popularity- searches with the hashtag #kbeautymakeup were up 85% year-over-year on TikTok.
K-beauty buzzwords and treatments such as ‘glass-skin’ and salmon sperm facials (an injectable treatment meant to improve signs of aging by firming the skin and improving hydration) have escalated in popularity due to the influence of globally recognized celebrities like Kim Kardashian.
To help with K-beauty’s expansion into the Western world, US-based PR agency 5WPR launched a dedicated K-beauty team to accommodate the US expansion of K-beauty brands.
Some K-beauty platforms are already seeing a rapid growth rate in the US as the demand for trending Korean skin care grows. Personal Care Insights reported how South Korean beauty platform Hwahae has surpassed 100,000 monthly active users in two months after launching an English version of its website.
US Vogue has set out its predictions for K-beauty trends to watch out for in 2025. Among those are Korean sunscreen, overnight serum masks, Hydrolyzed collagen patches and “mirror skin,” which promises skin hydration and glow.
“K-Beauty is beyond hot right now,” Michelle Lee, beauty industry advisor and former editor-in-chief of Allure told Vogue.