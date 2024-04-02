Univar Solutions makes specialty pigment and dyes distribution deal with Koel USA
02 Apr 2024 --- Univar Solutions broadens its beauty and personal care activities through an exclusive distribution agreement for pigments and colorants with Koel USA, a subsidiary of Koel Colours.
“Today’s consumers are looking for more modern and personalized cosmetic products that are simple to use and apply,” says James Peterson, global VP of Care for Univar Solutions.
“As a leading global distributor of specialty ingredients, we recognize the growing worldwide need for high-quality, sustainable color cosmetic products. Pigments and dyes are a staple of leading cosmetic products and are fundamental to the success of many brands. We are excited to add Koel Colours to our comprehensive portfolio, allowing us to bring more unique and innovative solutions to our color cosmetics customers.”
Enhanced color solutions for the US
Koel Colours’ portfolio comprises a range of coloring solutions, including water-based and oil-soluble dyes, as well as organic, effect and specialty pigments.
The global provider of specialty ingredients and chemicals says the partnership aims to enhance technical and personnel support, ensuring adherence to US FDA quality standards.
“Now, as a US partner, Koel Colours is well-positioned to support Univar Solutions in the US beauty and personal care market,” comments Jay Sanjeev Mehta, sales and marketing manager of Americas and Europe at Koel Colours.
“Koel Colours is constantly striving to deliver quality coloring solutions in personal care and cosmetics applications to our customers, as we have a multi-national presence with global quality accreditation. Optimizing the span of robust capabilities of Univar Solutions in the US, we hope to support each and every formulator in the country.”
By Venya Patel