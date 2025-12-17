Seppic’s marine-derived skin care proven to enhance longevity and radiance
Key takeaways
- Seppic’s marine ingredients deliver skin benefits, from purifying to anti-aging.
- Phlorogine CV tackles sebum and boosts radiance, while Aspar’Age defends youthful fibroblasts.
- Celtosome Eryngium Maritimum firms up skin, plumps wrinkles, and ramps up collagen.
Seppic has unveiled data for its marine active ingredients, strengthening its efficacy in targeted action across skin purity, longevity, and alternatives to aesthetic procedures.
Cosmetics market trends are shifting toward science-backed beauty, causing the appeal of natural ingredients, including those derived from marine sources, to grow. To meet this demand, brands are seeking transparency and tangible biological proof for ingredients.
Seppic’s ingredients, backed by the new findings, include Phlorogine CV, Aspar’Age, and Celtosome Eryngium Maritimum, all of which tap into these trends.
Science-backed claims
Consumers are seeking healthy-looking and balanced skin results from personal care solutions. Phlorogine CV is an extract from Laminaria Saccharina, which the new data suggests has a purifying effect.
The in vivo data show triple action. It reduces sebum by 29.3%, visible imperfections by 10.8%, and restores radiance to the complexion by 20.3%.
The Aspar’Age ingredient is derived from Asparagopsis Armata and targets longevity. Seppic claims it protects against “contagious aging” by shielding young fibroblasts from the senescence messaging secretome.
Aspar’Age reduced the length of crow’s feet twice as much as the placebo at 2% concentration. The results also showed that the skin appeared 77% less tired and 68% more uniform.
The biotech ingredient Celtosome Eryngium Maritimum is a gentle alternative to hyaluronic acid injections. The in vitro tests demonstrated a 103% increase in hyaluronic acid production, a 28% strengthening of collagen, and a 34% increase in elastin.
Seppic reports that the biotech ingredient provided a smoother effect on the skin in 71% of the volunteers in the clinical study and reduced wrinkles by 12% after 28 days of use.
Personal Care Insights recently spoke with Claire Liu, global market and digital manager for Beauty Care at Seppic, about the biotech ingredient at the SEPAWA Congress 2025 in Berlin, Germany.
“What’s interesting about this ingredient is that it plumps and fills the wrinkles from the inside,” said Liu.
The active ingredient is recommended for use at a concentration of 0.05%. It has skin-plumping effects due to the presence of hyaluronic acid, and it provides a dermal reinforcement effect by increasing the synthesis of collagen and elastin. It is also rich in exosomes.
Moreover, marine-derived beauty is gaining traction as demand for ecological cosmetic ingredients drives brands to expand their sourcing strategies. Marine ecosystems are being revealed as a reliable supply base.
Recent Innova Market Insights data indicates a 13% increase in personal care product launches mentioning marine, sea, or ocean claims and ingredients.