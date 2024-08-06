Kiehl’s releases first intimate care line as Gen Z redefines pubic care conversations
06 Aug 2024 --- Kiehl’s is entering the intimate care category with its Personals collection. The skin care brand unveils two new products: the Over & Under Cream-to-Powder Deodorant and Ingrown Hair & Tone-Correcting Intimate Drops.
The company dubs the intimate care products “For Pubic Display Only.” They are dermatologist and gynecologist-tested and developed for all skin types, tones and genders.
According to Kiehl’s, conversations around the word “pubic” are traditionally negative, and Gen Z wants to change that. Forty-six percent of people in the US feel there’s a stigma attached to using medical terminology when describing anatomy, and only 20% are comfortable discussing their bodies.
Backing this movement, Innova Market Insights recent data on global beauty trends, highlights weakening gender-based barriers. Some 53% of consumers globally think that beauty products should be gender-neutral, so new beauty product launches are featuring this positioning.
Overall, the “Blurring the Gender Lines” trend underscores the cosmetics industry’s commitment to reflecting diverse identities and fostering an inclusive beauty landscape.
Product breakdown
The Over & Under Cream-to-Powder Deodorant has “proven” 96-hour odor control and features a “gentle” acid blend that counteracts and neutralizes body odor.
The cream-to-powder formula is touted to have a lightweight, silky texture that is safe for intimate areas (including underarms, chest and pubic areas). The deodorant does not include talc or aluminum and promises to minimize friction-related discomfort.
The Ingrown Hair & Tone-Correcting Intimate Drops reduce uneven skin tone and help combat the appearance of ingrown hairs that can be provoked by irritation, shaving and waxing. The smoothing and brightening treatment aims to alleviate discomfort in intimate regions.
Users noted that the product helps minimize the appearance of ingrown hairs in 90 minutes, and 90% agree that their skin tone looks more even.
The new product includes a bi-phase formula activated by one shake, using the brand’s technology developed and tested for intimate areas. The AHA blend “visibly” improves the appearance of ingrown hairs and even tone, while the astaxanthin and jojoba oil soothe and reinforce the skin’s barrier.
The Personals collection will also be featured as part of the brand’s launch on TikTok Shops. The brand’s strategy is to curate a social-first assortment on TikTok Shops, with “viral favorites” such as the Ultra Facial Cream, Rare Earth Mask, Avocado Eye and Liquid Pimple patch, with the new launches.
The products will also be sold directly to consumers from Kiehl’s website and stores alongside Ulta stores and online, with additional retailer rollout later in the year.
Innova Market Insights also reports that social media platforms like TikTok continue to play a significant role in capturing Gen Z’s interest, with microtrends sparking their curiosity and driving product exploration.
Intimate care growth
Skin care companies are increasingly moving away from the face and exploring more southern areas of skin. Unilever Ventures recently invested US$4 million in Indonesian skin care start-up Esqa and over £2 million (US$2.56 million) in intimate body care brand Luna Daily.
New female contraceptive brand Luwi also revealed the Finer Liner, an internal solution to prevent pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. The contraceptive is touted to be on demand, over-the-counter, affordable, non-hormonal, equitable and pleasure-enhancing.
Additionally, the menstrual product industry was recently spotlit after several toxic metals, including lead and arsenic, were detected in organic and inorganic tampons from various brands. The study marked the first time metals were evaluated in the commonly used hygiene product. Personal Care Insights spoke to lead author Jenni Shearston about the findings and next steps.
By Sabine Waldeck