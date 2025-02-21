Estée Lauder and La Mer release research for quicker skin repair post-procedure
The Estée Lauder Companies has found that La Mer’s macrosystis pyferia ferment-containing serum (MPF-serum) provides improved moisturization and skin barrier repair after dermatological procedures.
In a study published in the Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology, Dr. Uma Santhanam and Dr. Claude Saliou from Estée Lauder, and Dr. Jaime Emmetsberger from La Mer examined the MPF-serum’s effect on the integrity of the skin barrier.
The research suggested that MPF-serum can be used to prepare the skin for cosmetic procedures and as an alternative to conventional ointments for post-procedure care.
Improved skin barrier
In trials involving women aged 31–65, the serum indicated increased moisturization and barrier integrity over eight weeks.
The trials also included women undergoing controlled cosmetic procedures, such as 70% glycolic acid peels, which exfoliate the skin, and non-ablative laser treatments that stimulate collagen production and improve skin texture without disrupting the surface.
According to the results, MPF-serum improved post-procedure skin recovery better than standard moisturizers by restoring the skin barrier.
Intersectional science
Estée Lauder and La Mer have strong connections to scientific research in skin care. Estée Lauder has researchers in basic skin care science, chemistry, biology, and engineering to provide an understanding of the scientific efficacy of personal care products.
According to La Mer, its Max Huber Research Lab has an established fermentation expertise and unique physics used to “unlock the potential of energy into transformative skin benefits.”
The convergence of chemistry, biology, and other forms of science has gained traction as personal care consumers and formulators are increasingly concerned with product environmental impact.
Estée Lauder is researching biodegradable materials for cosmetics and exploring solutions that combat the sun’s effect on the skin in collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, US.
Additionally, Syensqo recently partnered with Bota Bio to respond to the consumer demand for eco-conscious and bio-sourced ingredients. Bota Bio specializes in bio-fermentation to develop biomimetic ingredients for product formulations.