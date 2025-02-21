Beyond The Headlines: Coty receives environmental and ethical certification, Amorepacific’s carbon cuts awarded
This week, the personal care industry saw an array of ecological and ethics-related updates, as Coty improved its Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) climate change rating and was granted a Leaping Bunny certification by Cruelty Free International. Meanwhile, Amorepacific received a double A rating from the CDP for the third consecutive year for minimizing its operations’ impact on climate change.
Environmental sustainability
Coty achieved an A- ranking in the 2024 CDP Climate Change disclosure, improving from a B rating in 2023. In addition to its climate progress, Coty also participated in the CDP Water Security and Forests disclosures. Notable sustainability achievements included surpassing its 2030 Scope 1 and 2 emissions targets with an 82% reduction since 2019, cutting air freight emissions by 65%, and using fully renewable electricity in its facilities. Coty said its submission data will be available on the CDP platform later this year.
Amorepacific achieved a double A rating from the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) for its Climate Change and Water Security efforts, marking three consecutive years with an A rating in Climate Change and its first year on the Water Security A list. It plans to reduce 90% of its emissions by 2050 and transition to renewable energy across all its operations by 2025. The company also focused on efficient water management and minimizing pollution, implementing water circulation initiatives and biodegradability assessments for its products.
Ethics and safety
Coty’s Paixão brand in Brazil was also granted Leaping Bunny certification by Cruelty Free International, marking the brand’s commitment to ethical, cruelty-free practices. This approval came after Paixão reviewed its supply chain, including raw materials and ingredients. Paixão is Coty’s third Brazilian brand and seventh globally to receive this certification. The brand offers body oils and moisturizers. The Leaping Bunny logo will go on the product packaging and is expected to strengthen consumer trust in Paixão, particularly in a market that increasingly prioritizes animal welfare.
Jungbunzlauer joined the United Nations Global Compact, aligning its operations with the UN’s Ten Principles on human rights, labor, the environment, and anti-corruption. This move aims to reinforce the company’s sustainability efforts, which include reducing emissions and resource consumption, ensuring a safe workplace, and promoting responsible business ethics.
The European Commission’s Scientific Committee on Consumer Safety (SCCS) reviewed diethylamino hydroxybenzoyl hexyl benzoate, a sunscreen ingredient in cosmetics, and found it can contain small amounts of an unwanted chemical by-product called DnHexP. DnHexP is a phthalate linked to potential health concerns, such as hormonal disruptions. The SCCS set a safety limit for the contamination at 0.026% but recommended lowering DnHexP to 1 part per million to keep products safer.
Business and expansion
Amazon opened its first physical beauty and personal care store, Amazon Parafarmacia and Beauty, in Milan, Italy, expanding its online offerings to brick-and-mortar formats in Europe. The store features a selection of products from brands like Eucerin, La Roche-Posay, and CeraVe, along with in-store beauty and wellness specialist advice. The store also includes a pharmacy counter for over-the-counter medications. This launch is part of Amazon’s broader plan to expand its beauty product selection in Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the UK throughout 2025.
Fragrance company Le Monde Gourmand launched in the UK through LookFantastic, Europe’s leading online premium beauty retailer. UK fragrance enthusiasts can explore the brand’s scents, including Crème Vanille, Fleur de Blonde, and Pistachio Brûlée. Its formulas are clean, vegan, cruelty-free, and paraben-free. Le Monde Gourmand aims to make luxurious, indulgent fragrances more accessible.
Following its success in Korea, Korean beauty brand Huxley introduced its FreeShape Conditioning Essence toner to the US. It is named the “out-of-stock toner” due to its frequent sell-outs. The toner features Moroccan Cactus Ferment Filtrate, which claims to provide 24-hour hydration, refine skin texture, and enhance absorption of other skin care products.
Fragrance house Caron partnered with perfumer Louise Turner to lead the house’s olfactory creation. The collaboration will combine Caron’s decade-old heritage with Turner’s modern approach to fragrance, drawing inspiration from nature, florals, and her childhood in Kent, UK. Her first fragrance for Caron is set to be released in autumn 2025.
On-screen moves
E.L.F. Cosmetics launched its “Descubre e.l.f.ecto” campaign in Mexico, showcasing beauty products like the Power Grip primer and Camo Liquid blush at Sephora, Mexico. The campaign featured a telenovela-inspired mini-series on social media platforms for increased accessibility and inclusivity. The company aims to break the idea that high-quality beauty is only for an exclusive consumer group, aligning with the campaign’s ethos to make products more affordable for everyone.
Dove launched a Deep Moisture body wash with a comedic TV ad, marking the brand’s first foray into humor in advertising. The 30-second ad, which premiered during the Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special, highlights the product’s 24-hour moisture benefits. The reformulated body wash features Dove’s patented Renewing MicroMoisture technology, which claims to nourish the skin deeply. The product came in eco-friendly packaging made fully from recycled plastic.
Product launches
Lawless Beauty launched Forget The Filler, a skin-plumping, line-smoothing foundation in 33 shades. The foundation features Maxi-Youth, a hyaluronic acid complex that hydrates and smooths skin. The company clinically tested the foundation and says it improves skin texture and firmness while providing a blurred finish. The foundation is dermatologist-tested, fragrance-free, vegan, and non-comedogenic.
Vivier introduced Crème 47 Luxe Concentrate to mark its 25th anniversary, featuring 47 potent ingredients to address aging skin concerns. The formula combines four complexes to boost hydration, improve skin texture, reduce hyperpigmentation, and support collagen production. Aimed at mature skin, it offers a solution for consumers seeking smoother, firmer, and more radiant skin. Crème 47 is designed to complement in-clinic treatments and enhance overall skin care results.
Dawn launched Dawn PowerSuds dish soap, featuring an updated formula that delivers double the suds to trap and remove up to 99% grease. The product comes in a refillable bottle and is designed to tackle tough cleaning challenges with longer-lasting suds, improved grease removal, and instant drying for cleaner, shinier dishes.