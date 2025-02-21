Everwell Health gains ingredients for skin and pet care
Everwell Health has acquired all ingredient assets from Things of That Nature for human and pet care. The ingredients are plant-based cetylated fatty acid technology, esterified fatty acid compounds, and the Celadrin brand known for joint comfort, increased mobility, and skin care.
Cetylated fatty acid creams can be applied topically to decrease pain and improve joint function and esterified fatty acid compounds can soften and smoothe skin. Everwell Health says consumers favor mobility and beauty benefits in the supplement and functional wellness market.
Jordan Miller, VP of Marketing at Everwell Health, says: “In the last two years, we’ve observed strong growth in products aimed at these health concerns. Joint health supplement launches have grown by nearly 11% CAGR from 2022-2024, while skin and beauty launches have risen by 13% CAGR.”
The ingredient solutions company says consumers seek healthy aging solutions earlier in life to maintain their physical abilities, prolong healthy function, and maintain a youthful appearance.
“Fifty-four percent of North American consumers express interest in products that address mobility even when they are not experiencing any symptoms, and 50% of consumers are interested in skin care products to visibly reduce the signs of aging,” adds Miller.
“This demonstrates the immense potential for innovative approaches that support improved mobility, joint comfort, and skin health and appearance.”
Anti-aging demand
The acquisition includes all assets and rights related to the Celadrin brand. Celadrin is sold and marketed globally in over a dozen countries and is formulated for human, pet, and cosmetic applications.
The Celadrin brand has undergone approximately a dozen clinical studies. It is a supplement that promotes joint health, flexibility, and comfort by modulating the natural inflammatory response and promoting cell membrane function. With topical use, it also helps address signs of skin aging.
data indicates that 33% of consumers globally consider anti-aging the most important functional skin care feature. This has led to a 5% global market growth in product launches featuring anti-aging claims from 2019 to 2023.Innova Market Insights
Steve Rosenman, CEO of Everwell Health, underscores that the market’s current landscape is opportune for the expansion of the ingredient. “We intend to support customers with new scientific investment and deployment of our substantial marketing capabilities.”
The acquisition expands Everwell Health’s portfolio of branded ingredients and aims to help fill new pipeline innovation. The company’s subsidiary, Nutrition21, has also acquired the ingredients. Nutrition21 develops and markets science-backed functional ingredients.
“The science and technologies that we have acquired fit with our mission to deliver unique ingredients that empower all to look, feel, and perform their best,” says Rosenman.
“And by ‘all,’ we mean both humans and companion animals. Our team is dedicated to developing and launching meaningful new wellness solutions for the supplement, food and beverage, and companion animal markets.”
Caring for pets
Pet care products are becoming increasingly popular as the trend of humanization of pets rises. Nutrition Insight recently spoke to ADM about how pet owners increasingly view their animals as family, emphasizing high-quality nutrition and preventative care.
Last week, Fera Pets launched its first dental product, Dental Support, to improve pets’ oral health. The powdered formula promotes fresh breath, clean teeth, and a healthy oral microbiome without traditional brushing. It combines botanicals, oral health enzymes, and a clinically studied postbiotic to support overall mouth health, offering a practical solution for pets who may resist dental care.
Similarly, WagWell released a microbiome-friendly dog paw balm certified by MyMicrobiome, an independent certification institute. The balm supports the natural microbial balance on dogs’ paws, promoting healthier skin and protection from environmental stressors.
Last year, a controversy spurred over the use of dog perfumes after Dolce & Gabbana unveiled a scented mist for dogs. Some experts criticized the product, with PETA warning to “never apply any scented sprays” to animals.