Beauty brands expand into Ulta and Amazon supporting US consumer accessibility
Fragrance company Each and Every has announced a brand identity revamp and an expansion into Ulta Beauty stores across the US starting in March this year. The revamp includes a collection of seven deodorants that use natural ingredients and are free from aluminum, parabens, and synthetic fragrances.
The deodorant collection will be available on Ulta’s website, the company’s website, and Amazon starting today. In March, it will be rolled out at 1,255 Ulta brick-and-mortar stores nationwide.
Lauren Lovelady, founder and CEO at Each and Every, tells Personal Care Insights that the relaunch will feature a modernized product design and scents that “romanticize everyday moments.”
The range’s formulation features six ingredients that offer antioxidant and anti-moisture qualities to attain a dry feeling. The deodorants implement coconut oil, salt and dead sea minerals, tapioca starch, earth wax, and natural fragrance blends.
“We treat deodorant as an extension of fine fragrance, not just another functional product. Unlike other natural deodorants using synthetic scents, our clean formula combines six simple ingredients with pure, natural fragrances,” says Lovelady.
Scent development
Some of the new fragrances include Eternal Summer (coconut and lime), This Love (rose and vanilla), and Alone Time (cedar and vanilla). The rebrand also includes new packaging featuring a black glossy finish.
“Each scent is crafted to work on its own and complement other fragrances, creating a more personalized experience. Whether you’re in the mood for something warm and woody or bright and citrusy, there’s a scent that fits into your routine,” says Lovelady.
Harnessing Ulta’s presence
Each and Every’s expansion into Ulta stores across the US indicates that personal care companies are increasingly prioritizing visibility and accessibility by becoming available in mainstream stores.
In a similar development, the K-beauty brand, Anua, has expanded its products into Ulta stores. Its launch highlights the rise of Korean beauty brands moving to the US market as consumer demand for the products increases.
Anua has over 2.4 billion views of total brand content on TikTok, resonating especially with Gen Z viewers. Its best-selling product, the Heartleaf pore control cleansing oil, has over 338 million views on the social media platform. By expanding into Ulta, Anua can capitalize on its online presence to boost visibility in physical stores.
An Anua representative says: “We are delighted to achieve such strong results as we successfully expand into the competitive US retail market, following our online success. Through our continued partnership with Ulta, we will work toward becoming a global skin care brand through marketing initiatives and product development tailored to our customers.”
Reaching wider consumers
Meanwhile, makeup company Laura Mercier has launched in the US Amazon Premium Beauty store, making its products more accessible to a broader audience. The storefront features limited bundles, products, and in-store makeup tutorials to inspire customers to create their signature looks.
Erin Cast, Orveon global brand president, says, “Our collaboration with Amazon represents a significant step toward making our products available to a wider audience in the US.”
As part of the launch, Laura Mercier hosted two shoppable, interactive events on Amazon Live featuring Jerry Johnson, senior manager of Artistry for Laura Mercier. In the live streams, Johnson provided tips, tutorials, and insights into best-selling products.