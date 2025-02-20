Suave releases largest product launch across personal care sectors
Suave Brands Company has launched 34 products across hair care, body care, and men’s grooming. The lineup is designed to deliver salon-worthy results using trending ingredients and is available at major US retailers.
The launch aims to provide consumers with high-quality products at a more affordable price. “We’re taking innovation to the next level, bringing high-performance formulas that compete with luxury brands at a fraction of the cost,” said Rachel Behm, SVP of marketing at Suave Brands Company.
Hair and body care collections
Suave launches its Bonding Infusion Collection, including shampoo, conditioner, purple shampoo, and a treatment mask formulated to repair hair bonds and strengthen strands. The company claims these products, priced under US$5, offer comparable results to more premium competitors.
Other hair care innovations include the Hyaluronic Infusion shampoo and conditioner for hydration and the Bamboo and Hibiscus range, designed to provide “weightless volume.”
Additionally, Suave’s three dry shampoos promise to give hair an instant refresh and volume, while its heat-protection spray shields hair from temperatures up to 450 °F (232 °C).
The body care segment features reformulated antiperspirant deodorants with a promise of 20% more “sweat-stopping power” and aluminum-free options. A Strawberry Delight body wash infused with strawberry, caramel, and chantilly cream also features glycerin and vitamin E for soft, nourished skin.
Men’s grooming upgrades
The brand’s Stress Relief collection for men includes a two-in-one shampoo and conditioner, body and face wash, and antiperspirant deodorant infused with lavender and cedarwood. These products aim to provide a relaxing and refreshing daily care experience.
Suave also launches three antiperspirant deodorants with 48-hour odor and sweat protection claims. For hairstyling, the Barber Essentials collection offers a styling cream, pomade, and gel designed for all hair types.
Additions for children
Suave has expanded its children’s offerings with a limited-edition Minions collection. The collection features a three-in-one shampoo, body wash, conditioner, slime body wash, and hair detangler range. These products are designed to add fun and creativity to children’s bath routines.