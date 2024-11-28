WagWell launches microbiome-friendly paw balm for dogs
WagWell launches a microbiome-friendly dog paw balm certified by MyMicrobiome, an independent certification institute. The balm is designed to support the natural microbial balance on dogs’ paws, promoting healthier skin and protection from environmental stressors.
This recognition makes the balm the first pet care product to meet MyMicrobiome’s standards.
“Our new microbiome-friendly paw balm is a testament to our dedication to innovative pet care solutions. Receiving the microbiome-friendly certification from MyMicrobiome is an incredible honor and validates our efforts to prioritize the natural health of pets,” says William Smolen, CEO of WagWell.
Testing rounds
MyMicrobiome’s certification process for microbiome-friendly pet products includes four tests. First, a purity test checks for harmful microorganisms like bacteria, yeast and molds, ensuring that the product is free of contamination.
Next, a balance test ensures the product does not disturb the balance between good bacteria (Staphylococcus epidermidis) and harmful bacteria (Staphylococcus pseudintermedius). The diversity test looks at how the product affects the variety of microbes on the dog’s skin. It should not reduce the number of important microbes.
Finally, a vitality test checks if the product harms the growth of helpful bacteria when it comes in contact with the skin. The product should not stop the bacteria from growing, even if it reaches deeper layers of the skin.
Microbiome importance
The skin’s microbiome is a community of microorganisms, including bacteria, fungi and viruses, that naturally live on the skin’s surface. These microorganisms are essential in maintaining skin health by supporting the skin barrier, fighting harmful pathogens and regulating immune responses.
According to MyMicrobiome, protecting the microbiome helps preserve its balance, which aids in preventing irritation, infections and other skin issues. A healthy microbiome promotes overall skin well-being and resilience against environmental stressors, for pets and humans alike.
The paw balm is available on WagWell’s website and through select US pet retailers.
Microbiome news
As awareness of microbiome health grows, a more comprehensive range of products embraces microbiome-friendly formulations. For example, MyMicrobiome recently introduced the Vulvo-Vaginal Standard 25.10 to test product safety for the vaginal microbiome. The standard ensured products like creams and washes maintained a healthy pH of 4 to 4.5, preventing microbial imbalances.
Phyla Skincare also recently expanded its microbiome technology from acne to eczema treatment. Early research attracted interest from the National Institutes of Health and plans are in place to secure funding for further development.