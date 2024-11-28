Givaudan doubles production capacity for encapsulation technologies to serve Latin American market
To increase its competitive advantage in Latin America’s personal care market, Givaudan has doubled its production capacity by expanding its production facility in Pedro Escobedo, Mexico.
The move is part of the fragrance and beauty solutions provider’s 2025 strategy, “Committed to Growth, with Purpose.”
The investment in the new extension will go toward Givaudan’s encapsulation technologies to meet the growing demands of its customers in the Latin American market and worldwide.
“This expansion is a pivotal step in our fragrance and beauty strategy. It has successfully doubled our production capacity, which now represents 40% of Givaudan’s global capacity in this sector,” says Maurizio Volpi, president of Fragrance & Beauty at Givaudan.
“This strategic growth not only reflects our engagement to meet the increasing demands of our customers but also positions us as a leader in this market.”
Encapsulation and expansion
Encapsulation technology encases active ingredients in skin care within a protective shell, shielding them from environmental factors such as air, light and chemical interactions. It preserves stability and potency until the ingredients are applied to the skin.
Encapsulation technologies form one of the pillars of the Givaudan business.
Andrew Stedman, head of operations, Fragrance & Beauty at Givaudan, adds: “This continues our investment in delivery systems capacity in Pedro Escobedo, which is aligned with meeting our global growth expectations. This next step in Mexico is another milestone in our development of encapsulation technologies.”
Last month, Givaudan inaugurated a fine fragrance center in Shanghai, China, to address fine fragrance supply demand in Asia. The space was designed to foster co-creation between Givaudan’s perfumers and Chinese brands for regional fragrance development.
“Pedro Escobedo’s facility and equipment have been designed to… ensure that we maintain the highest quality and Good Manufacturing Practice standards in our production processes,” says Stedman.
Personal Care Insights recently spoke to Givaudan about how skin care consumers are looking for efficacy and naturality in their ingredients, with classic hyaluronic acid and retinol still seen as popular solutions.