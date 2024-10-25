Givaudan and Robertet cut ribbons on fragrance facilities in Asia
Addressing robust fine fragrance supply demand in Asia, Givaudan inaugurates its state-of-the-art Fine Fragrance Creative Centre located in the heart of Shanghai, China, L’Appartement 125, while Robertet consolidates its fragrance and flavor production at a new Indonesia site.
Givaudan’s L’Appartement 125 space is designed to foster co-creation between Givaudan’s perfumers and Chinese brands for regional fragrance development.
“Since our entry into the Chinese market in 1988, Givaudan has witnessed remarkable growth and transformation. China is not just a key market for us, it is a vital source of inspiration and innovation. The unique cultural richness and evolving consumer preferences here drive us to create fragrances that resonate deeply with local consumers,” says Givaudan CEO, Gilles Andrier.
“As we continue to invest in this dynamic market, we remain committed to fostering partnerships that reflect the essence of China’s vibrant fragrance landscape. We are now opening a new page to accelerate our growth in Fine Fragrances with L’Appartement 125.”
Chinese haute parfumerie
Nestled in the commercial district of Shanghai’s former French Concession, and designed by renowned Chinese designer Ma Wen, L’Appartement 125 “harmoniously blends modern technology with traditional craftsmanship, western perfumery know-how and eastern sensitivity, poetry and inspirational vibrancy, creating a minimalist space that encourages imagination and sensory exploration.”
As part of its 2025 strategy, Givaudan aims to grow within the Haute Parfumerie market segment in China. The creative center will serve Chinese brands and provide insights into the latest trends in the Chinese market, including the increasing demand for personalized and highly premium fragrances.
“The design of L’Appartement 125 reflects Givaudan’s essence — an invisible dialogue between modernity and tradition. This space is a testament to our commitment to innovation and collaboration, where fine fragrance perfumers and customers can co-create fragrances that tell unique stories,” says Xavier Renard, global head of Fine Fragrances at Givaudan.
“A dedicated fine fragrance team, starting with talented perfumer Jasmine Liu, will be permanently established in Shanghai, working in close connection with our global fine fragrance team. We will make sure these collaborations infuse and generate new ideas and concepts allowing us to push even further the boundaries of fine fragrance creativity and success stories.”
The design incorporates natural materials and elements inspired by traditional Chinese aesthetics, fostering a “calming and inspiring atmosphere.” Features, such as a fully operational laboratory, an interactive fragrance wall and a sensory garden, allow customers to engage with fragrances innovatively, “making the creative process both enjoyable and educational.”
The center will also host workshops, training sessions and fragrance exhibitions.
“Our diverse and inclusive team is dedicated to bridging regional and global needs. With the opening of L’Appartement 125, we are excited to offer a comprehensive end-to-end solution for fragrance creation that meets the evolving demands of consumers in China,” says Yaling Li head of Fragrances China & Korea at Givaudan.
Robertet expands in Indonesia
Robertet opened the doors to its new factory in Karawang, near Jakarta, Indonesia.
The new facility is scheduled to start operations by next year and is hailed as a strategic milestone in the company’s international growth. The factory consolidates Robert’s production of both fragrances and flavors.
