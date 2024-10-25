Brenntag brings Stephenson’s Durosoft range of emulsifiers, solubilizers and emollients to North America
Brenntag enters a distribution agreement for the US and Canada with Stephenson, a UK-based manufacturer of soap bases and ingredients for the personal care market. The deal covers Stephenson’s Durosoft line of naturally derived emulsifiers, solubilizers and emollients.
The collaboration extends Brenntag Specialties’ product offerings with a portfolio of multifunctional emulsifiers for beauty and personal care products.
The Durosoft product range is touted as an alternative to synthetic ingredients targeting “sustainable and multifunctional” skin care and hair care.
Maia Navarrete, senior director of Personal Care Americas at Brenntag Specialties, says the company is “pleased to begin representing Stephenson’s Durosoft line of naturally derived emulsifiers, solubilizers and emollients, which is a nice enhancement to our Beauty and Personal Care portfolio in North America.”
“Stephenson’s products will provide Brenntag customers an extended portfolio of quality ingredients and multifunctional emulsifiers for beauty and personal care products. This collaboration also strongly aligns with our commitment to delivering innovative and sustainable ingredients to the market and our efforts to expand our Specialties product portfolio in the Life Sciences markets.”
The North American distribution agreement expands on Stephenson’s cooperative relationship in the UK, Italy, France, Poland, Germany, Austria and Switzerland.
Emulsifier innovation
Earlier this week, Lucas Meyer Cosmetics released an oil-in-water surfactant-free emulsifier and encapsulation system based on its quinoa starch technology that creates a “positive mental reaction.”
BASF also boosted its portfolio of natural-based biodegradable emulsifiers with its Emulgade Verde line. The ingredient suits cold manufacturing processes, saving costs, time and energy. It can serve as a single-use emulsifier for sprayable emulsions, including sun care sprays.