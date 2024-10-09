BASF expands eco-friendly emulsifier portfolio with Emulgade Verde for healthy skin
BASF boosts its portfolio of natural-based biodegradable emulsifiers with its Emulgade Verde line.
The company’s Personal Care segment says Emulgade Verde 10 OL “addresses several upcoming trends in the personal care industry.”
It is suitable for cold manufacturing processes, saving costs, time and energy. The ingredient can serve as a single-use emulsifier for sprayable emulsions, including sun care sprays.
The second emulsifier, Emulgade Verde 10 MS, is a “strong, flexible all-rounder.”
BASF will present the cosmetic solutions at the SEPAWA Congress in Berlin, Germany, next week.
Substantiated sustainability
The emulsifiers are based on 100% renewable feedstocks and approved by Cosmos and Natrue.
They are also considered non-comedogenic and microbiome-friendly as they help maintain the natural balance of the microbial communities found on healthy skin.
ISO 16128 categorizes Emulgade Verde 10 OL and Emulgade Verde 10 MS as “derived natural ingredients.” The Emulgade Verde line is suitable for vegan and cruelty-free formulations.
BASF testing has evidenced the emulsifiers’ compatibility with a broad range of emollients and other commonly used cosmetic ingredients, including synthetic and bio-based polymers.
The dermatologically tested emulsifiers reportedly did not show reactions to the skin, making them suitable for sensitive skin.
Other companies creating emulsion ingredients for cosmetics include Lubrizol and its emulsifier and stabilizer designed for formulators to improve personal care product performance and meet evolving consumer sensory expectations.