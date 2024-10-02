Lubrizol’s new polymer equips makeup and skin care formulators with emulsion control
The chemical company has created an emulsifier and stabilizer for formulators to improve personal care product performance and meet evolving consumer sensory expectations.
The Novemer CS polymer is designed to provide cosmetic makers with “precise control” over the final product’s appearance and performance.
The polymeric emulsifier’s suggested applications include skin care, sun care and makeup products with low- to high-viscosity gels and emulsions. Lubrizol especially notes good compatibility with organic or mineral UV filters and pigments.
Formulators can combine the Novemer CS polymer with natural and synthetic rheology modifiers to create structured gel creams according to desired viscosities to meet formulation requirements.
Lubrizol also combined Novemer CS polymer with co-polymers and emulsifiers in liquid makeup and found stability benefits. When combined with other Lubrizol synthetic polymers, makeup formulations saw a boost in sweat resistance, coverage and transfer resistance.
According to the company, Novemer CS polymer has a “watery and refreshing” feeling with smooth spreading that can especially benefit sunscreen textures. The ingredient’s chemistry brings a range of textures and also shows notable performance in emulsifier-free systems.
Polymer and skin protection focus
Novemer CS polymer joins Lubrizol’s previously introduced portfolio: Zenerit biotechnology ingredient for skin inflammation, anti-wrinkle peptide Uplevitt e-Lift and Carbopol Fusion S-20 polymer.
Earlier this year, we spoke to the company after it unveiled its biodegradable Carbopol Fusion S-20 polymer, which has a “honey-like flow” for creamy foam cosmetics.
Lubrizol recently opened its Beauty Research Institute in Shanghai, China, to boost the testing and development of beauty products. It also offers training and AI-powered claim substantiation, sensory evaluation and consumer insight generation.
In June, the company unveiled Sunnyworld, five hydrating and eco-friendly sun care products to promote skin protection and prevent UV damage.