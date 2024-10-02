Hurricane Helene: P&G supplies personal care products to devastated communities
The death toll has hit 135, with hundreds still missing after Hurricane Helene struck the US.
Thousands of people have been affected by the hurricane in six Southeastern states. Flooding caused widespread loss of homes and property after the storm landed in Florida last Thursday and impacted surrounding states.
Procter & Gamble (P&G) is offering personal care items, cleaning products, laundry and shower services to Florida residents suffering from the effects of the devastating hurricane.
Disaster relief
The Category 4 hurricane has caused collapsed roads, power outages, lack of cellular service and failing infrastructure, according to the AP.
During a briefing Monday, White House homeland security adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall suggested that approximately 600 people hadn’t been accounted for. Federal Emergency Management Agency officials said on the same day that shelters were housing over 1,000 people.
P&G is distributing free personal care kits with everyday essentials and cleaning products to meet basic hygiene and home care needs directly in impacted neighborhoods in partnership with Matthew 25: Ministries, an international humanitarian aid and disaster relief organization.
Walmarts in Perry and St. Petersburg, Florida, offer on-site showers and Tide Loads of Hope Laundry Services. The free Tide Loads of Hope Mobile Laundry Unit allows people to bring clothes (up to two loads per household) to be washed, dried and folded. Heavy bedding is excluded from the services.
The shower services include a Pampers diaper changing station and products such as shampoo, conditioner and body wash.
The personal care kits contain products from Always, Crest, Ivory, Gillette, Head & Shoulders, Olay, Old Spice, Oral-B, Pampers, Pantene, Safeguard, Secret, Tampax and Venus. Home and cleaning product brands include Bounty, Charmin, Dawn, Febreze, Mr. Clean, Swiffer, Tide and Zevo.