Researchers calm acne flare-ups with fractional microneedling radiofrequency
A new study reveals the efficacy and safety of a new pulsed wave mode of the fractional microneedling radiofrequency device in treating inflammatory acne vulgaris. The advanced technique employs insulated microneedles to administer energy to the deep dermis without damaging the epidermis.
Inflammatory acne vulgaris is a common skin condition characterized by the presence of reddish, inflamed and painful lesions on the skin. “Despite new advances in the field, traditional treatment modalities withstand many challenges,” write the study authors in the journal MDPI.
“Our study illustrated the safety and efficacy of a pulsed wave mode of a fractional microneedling radiofrequency device regarding the management of acne lesions that are inflammatory.”
“We believe that the combined effects of collagen induction and volumetric tissue heating by radiofrequency by the embossing microneedles are the primary advantages of therapy that employs this device in lieu of other therapies.”
The authors say fractional microneedling radiofrequency can improve inflammatory acne by stimulating skin repair, reducing oil production from the sebaceous glands, killing acne-causing bacteria and promoting collagen growth.
The treatment may also reduce the appearance of existing acne lesions and prevent the development of new lesions.
“Significant” improvement after six months
The study employed eighty patients — 40 males and 40 females around the age of 20 — with acne ranging from moderate to severe.
The participants were randomly assigned into two groups. The treated group underwent four sessions of fractionated microneedle radiofrequency, 1.5 months apart, whereas the untreated group was designated as the control group that received placebo treatment.
Six months following the last session, the degree of improvement was assessed by the quantity of IAV lesions and the overall skin appearance in terms of facial pores, sebum excretion, scar, skin tone and texture.
The radiofrequency-treated group showed “significant” improvement compared to the control group after the follow-up period.
“Regarding safety, very mild adverse effects were reported, such as discomfort during the session, pinpoint hemorrhage and erythema, with no major side effects such as burns, scarring, hyperpigmentation or hypopigmentation reported,” conclude the researchers.
“Thus, our data suggest a potential role of the fractional microneedling radiofrequency device in IAV treatment that is both effective and safe.”