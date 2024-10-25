Beyond the Headlines: Lush fans inspire limited edition candles, Rita Ora named UK beauty sector ambassador
In industry news this week, Lush introduced four new limited edition candles fragranced with “iconic scents” chosen by the Lush community of fans, while K-beauty-inspired menopause skin care brand Rael launched its beauty line at Ulta Beauty with 16 SKUs. In brand partnerships, the British Beauty Council named singer-songwriter and beauty industry entrepreneur Rita Ora as its new Global Ambassador.
Product launches
Lush’s limited edition Lush X Community candle range is scented with the fragrances of bestsellers Hot Toddy (bath gel), 29 High Street (perfume), Honey I Washed The Kids (shower products) and Intergalactic (bath bomb). Labeled 100% vegan, soy and palm-free, the new 200 g candles are housed in black tins and have an approximate burn time of 30 hours. Most have never been launched as candles before, with their scents borrowed from Lush’s shower gels, soaps, shampoo bars and bath bombs.
K-beauty-inspired brand Rael — with products spanning across skin care, feminine wellness and supplements — launched its beauty line at Ulta Beauty with 16 SKUs. The products are designed to support all phases of the menstrual cycle and address its impact on overall wellness beyond menstruation. Committed to educating consumers about “holistic cycle care,” Rael stresses that the menstrual cycle — encompassing the menstrual, follicular, ovulation and luteal phases — affects physical and mental well-being. The brand continues to innovate within the acne patch segment, most recently launching the Miracle Patch Advanced Strength Retinol Spot Cover, which features active ingredients such as retinol, ceramide and niacinamide that are released in stages for “maximum effectiveness.” Additionally, Rael has introduced the Miracle Clear Brightening Carotene Pads, a “next-generation toner pad” with dual texture that can be used as a targeted sheet mask or convenient toner.
I Dew Care, a K-beauty-inspired skin care brand, debuted at Walgreens stores in the US. The popularity of K-beauty continues to surge, according to the Korea Customs Service, which highlighted that South Korea’s skin care exports grew by 21.7% in the first quarter of 2024, reaching US$2.3 billion. The brand targets consumers through the pharmacy retail store chain, aiming to attract Gen Z beauty shoppers with its addition of 40 of I Dew Care’s most popular SKUs. These include its classic headbands, best-selling sheet mask sets and ice cream-inspired wash-off masks.
Kiss Products, manufacturing and distributing nail and lash products, unveiled Falscara, a DIY lash extensions brand. Its product range comprises more wisps per pack and offers longer wear for up to 14 days. The new Kiss Falscara Value Packs are available online at Falscara’s and Kiss USA’s websites, and in mass retailers and drugstores across the US, including Ulta, Target, CVS, Walgreens, Walmart and Amazon.
Brand engagement and initiatives
The British Beauty Council named singer-songwriter and beauty industry entrepreneur Rita Ora as its new Global Ambassador. Assuming the role, Ora will collaborate closely with the Council to spotlight its work “future proofing” the beauty sector. Earlier in the year, Ora celebrated the launch of Typebea, a performance-led haircare brand, with co-partner, Anna Lahey. Typebea operates with the tagline: “Democratizing the individuality of hair while supporting women wherever they are on their hair growth journey.” This year’s British Beauty Week saw the launch of the Council’s latest campaign, “A Beauty Industry That Looks Like You,” an initiative that highlights the importance of representation and inclusion within the category.
Schwarzkopf entered a partnership with celebrity hairstylist Jonathan Colombini who joins as the brand's Global Color Expert. In this new role, Jonathan will be “shaping hair color trends” with Schwarzkopf’s hair color products as well as helping to educate at-home consumers on how to achieve “salon-quality” color results with Schwarzkopf Keratin Color. He’ll be sharing his expert tips and techniques to make at-home hair coloring a “seamless experience.” With over a decade of styling expertise and education experience, Jonathan will share his knowledge and “easy-to-follow” techniques for at-home hair coloring.
Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science partnered with Metras, a medical aesthetic specialist, to represent its products in Japan. Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science is currently distributed in 17 international markets. The company highlights the Japanese skin care market is projected to generate a revenue of US$22.9 billion in 2024, while its leading growth categories include brightening, anti-aging and acne, which its products target. Key elements driving this growth factor include the high demand for skin care products in the aging population to address concerns like dryness, wrinkles and sagging. It states that younger and middle generations are more influenced by social media, leading to a greater awareness for professional skincare products.