Advantice Health expands zinc oxide diaper rash range for babies and adults
Advantice Health, the maker of Triple Paste diaper rash ointments, introduces three new products to its zinc oxide-infused diaper rash solutions portfolio: Multi-Purpose Rash Ointment with Sheer Zinc, 3X Max Diaper Rash Ointment and Mom & Baby Early Essentials Gift Set.
The products are marketed as “safe, effective and provide healthy, glowing skin for both baby and mom.”
The Multi-Purpose Rash Ointment with Sheer Zinc has a “satin, creamy” texture formulated for a smoother application, faster rubbing in, and minimal residue for less mess.
This new formula prevents and soothes baby diaper, drool, and heat rash. Adults can also use it as a product for “skin basting” or zinc oxide “skin slugging” to repair the skin moisture barrier while locking in hydration.
“Skin basting is a skin care trend where diaper rash cream is applied to the body including the face to achieve healthy-looking, glowing skin,” details the brand.
“This skin care technique is ideal during the cold winter months when skin combats intense dryness as skin basting uses zinc-oxide based creams, which has soothing properties to reduce redness and dry skin irritation.”
Larger ointment tube and gift set
Triple Paste 3X Max Diaper Rash Ointment is a maximum-strength zinc oxide ointment to prevent, treat and soothe raw, irritated skin caused by moderate to severe diaper rashes.
The brand details: “Now available in a larger 6 oz tube, this diaper rash ointment contains the maximum efficacy of 40% zinc oxide, which is three times more than the original Triple Paste Diaper Rash Medicated Ointment and provides targeted, soothing relief that's strong enough to treat serious rash while still being gentle for sensitive skin. The previous 2oz size will continue to be available.”
Meanwhile, Triple Paste Mom & Baby Early Essentials Gift Set features “trusted must-haves” to soothe tender areas for both mom and baby. The five-piece set contains products from the Triple Paste and Dermoplast ranges, including Original Diaper Rash Ointment in a tube and jar, Triple Paste Spatula Applicator, five-in-one Multi-Use Cover and Dermoplast Pain, Burn & Itch Spray.
“While many baby gift sets have products only for baby, this new gift set contains products to make life easier for both baby and mom, providing peace of mind, comfort and care from hospital to home with the ultimate mother's helpers from two trusted brands,” says Advantice Health.
Advantice Health shares that zinc oxide, which has healing properties that can reduce redness and irritation, helps repair the skin moisture barrier and lock in moisture.
“These combined benefits make Triple Paste products the ideal solution for babies and moms who have dry, irritated skin especially when the weather transitions or during the cold winter months.”
All Triple Paste ointments are free from harsh chemicals such as talc, parabens, phthalates and dyes, and are hypoallergenic and fragrance-free.
With demand for gentle infant skin care growing due to atopic dermatitis concerns, Personal Care Insights previously looked into the preservative hydroxyacetophenone, which can be used in various personal care products. We caught up with Sino-High’s Business Development assistant manager, Boya Wu, to learn more about the sustainable ingredient.