Sino-High sees hydroxyacetophenone preservative solving sensitive and allergy-prone skin concerns
As demand for gentle skin care grows due to atopic dermatitis concerns, we spotlight the preservative hydroxyacetophenone, which can be used in various personal care products. Personal Care Insights talks to Sino-High’s Business Development assistant manager, Boya Wu, to learn more about the sustainable ingredient.
We previously reported on a shift in the cosmetics industry, with conventional preservatives being replaced with multifunctional antimicrobial ingredients for infant and sensitive skin products. The research warned preservatives are the “most prevalent contact allergens in cosmetics for babies and children.” Alternatives like ethylhexylglycerin, caprylyl glycol and p-anisic acid are becoming more prevalent, especially in products for sensitive skin.
From improved formulations and expanded applications to sustainable sourcing, the Chinese chemical company believes its anti-irritant ingredient can shape the future of sensitive skin care product development.
How do you see hydroxyacetophenone evolving to meet the growing demand for sensitive skin products?
Wu: Hydroxyacetophenone is indeed gaining recognition for its antioxidant properties and its potential to regulate the activity of COX-2 enzyme, a key inflammatory response factor, making it a valuable ingredient in skin care products designed for sensitive skin. There are a few ways I see it evolving to meet the growing demand: Enhanced formulations, broader applications and increased awareness.
As research continues, we can expect more advanced formulations that maximize the benefits of hydroxyacetophenone. Incorporating hydroxyacetophenone is a common practice in serum, cream, masque and wet wipes, but the application could expand into other areas such as aerosol products, shampoo and mouthwash, providing comprehensive solutions for sensitive skin across different product categories.
Consumers are becoming more educated about cosmetic ingredients and tend to choose products with safe and uncontroversial ingredients over those that might be suspected to have allergens. By continuing to innovate and adapt, hydroxyacetophenone is well-positioned to remain a key ingredient in the evolving landscape of skin care for sensitive skin.
With consumers seeking effective and safe products for sensitive skin, what trends are you noticing in skin care that incorporate hydroxyacetophenone?
Wu: We’re seeing more preservative-free and safe products with fewer ingredients that are responsibly sourced.
Preservative-free: Hydroxyacetophenone boosts the efficacy of preservatives, allowing for lower concentrations of conventional preservatives. Moreover, adding hydroxyacetophenone with ingredients like 1,2-hexanediol forms an effective antimicrobial system that avoids use of conventional preservatives.
Minimalist approach: Hydroxyacetophenone is often used as a multifunctional ingredient, providing not only antimicrobial properties but also enhancing antioxidation. This trend aligns with the minimalist approach, where fewer ingredients are used to achieve multiple benefits.
Sustainability and transparency: Consumers are increasingly concerned about the environmental impact of their skin care products. Brands are responding by sourcing hydroxyacetophenone sustainably and ensuring transparency in their ingredient lists.
Sensitive skin care is a complex field with various triggers like environmental factors and stress, so how does hydroxyacetophenone address these needs?
Wu: Many factors can trigger irritation and discomfort on your skin, and we understand the challenges that cosmetic formulators are facing. Hydroxyacetophenone tackles different triggers with its unique qualities.
Soothing agent: Hydroxyacetophenone is known for its ability to inhibit COX-2, an enzyme that can lead to signs of irritation. This makes it particularly beneficial for sensitive skin that reacts easily to external stressors.
Antioxidant benefits: Hydroxyacetophenon also offers antioxidant properties, protecting the skin from oxidative stress caused by free radicals. This is crucial for sensitive skin, which can be more susceptible to damage from environmental pollutants and UV radiation.
Versatility in formulations: It can be incorporated into various types of skin care products, from cleansers and toners to serums and moisturizers. This versatility ensures that sensitive skin can benefit from hydroxyacetophenone’s properties at every step of the skin care routine.
How is Sino-High approaching the sustainability demand, especially for hydroxyacetophenone?
Wu: Sino-High is actively addressing the demand for environmental friendliness and sustainability. We take several key actions:
Pioneering ESG awareness: As a public company, we proactively published an ESG report in 2024, positioning Sino-High as a leader in ESG awareness in China.
Global carbon compliance: We have received carbon footprint certificates, demonstrating our commitment to global carbon emission goals.
Global customer requirements adherence: Sino-High ensures that all our products comply with environmental and safety requirements of our customers.
As more brands emphasize transparency and clean beauty, how do you ensure the purity and safety of hydroxyacetophenone for sensitive skin?
Wu: Hydroxyacetophenone is perfect for clean beauty formulations, which helps reduce or eliminate the need for traditional preservatives that may be controversially harmful. We ensure that every batch of hydroxyacetophenone we sell is at minimum 99.8% by assay, by conducting rigorous quality testing. We are confident that our hydroxyacetophenone is compliant with US, EU, and Japan cosmetic regulations. We’ve been manufacturing hydroxyacetophenone for the last ten years and our quality is as good as always.