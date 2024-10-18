Beyond The Headlines: Dove implemented pro-ceramide technology in deodorant, E.L.F. Cosmetics GRWM album
This week in industry news, Dove revealed pro-ceramide technology antiperspirant and E.L.F. Cosmetics released an album to help consumers with their “get ready” routine. Meanwhile, Chanel selected actor Jacob Elordi to stand beside actress Margot Robbie in a new campaign for its Chanel N°5 perfume.
Product (re)launches
Unilever’s Dove launched its first antiperspirant with pro-ceramide technology to help repair the skin’s barrier after shaving, with ingredients that replenish the skin’s ceramides. Deodorants is one of Unilever’s biggest and most profitable categories and continues to deliver double-digit growth. The range combines two of Unilever’s “world-leading” deodorant technologies: 72-hour protection and pro-ceramide skin care.
ZitSticka displayed a redesign with bright packaging to be more attention-grabbing. The acne and blemish solutions company selected four products to debut the new look. All items will still be sold at the same price, US$13.99 to US$15.99. The redesign is set to debut at Target nationwide, and additional retailers and online availability will follow in the coming months.
EVOLVh released the Better Roots Growth Support Styling Foam to extend hair longevity, support scalp wellness and deliver the appearance of thicker, fuller hair while delaying graying for all hair types. The foam is powered by four clinically proven active ingredients that stimulate hair follicles and support protein and melanin synthesis necessary for hair growth with pigment. The styler boosts volume, reduces frizz, increases shine and protects against UV and heat styling damage.
DermRays announced it will launch the V8S Pro, a laser hair removal device, in spring 2025. The tool has a large-diameter 810 nm laser with “advanced features” and a “user-friendly design.” The V8S Pro is made for at-home hair removal and averages a time of use, including preparation, of approximately 20–30 minutes for the face and legs. After three weeks, hair users reported slower growth and finer and fewer hairs growing back. However, users also said the device was not painless for thick dark hairs, such as a beard or sideburns and is not easy to use on less flat areas of the face.
Giving back
E.L.F. Cosmetics announced the full release of “Get Ready With Music, The Album,” a collection of songs for consumers to assist with daily makeup and skin care routines. The album was inspired by the “Get Ready With Me” (GRWM) social media trend and has 13 original songs by emerging global artists. The tracks chosen are upbeat and creative to “give a megaphone to self-expression.” The playlist was created by E.L.F. Made, the company’s new entertainment arm, which will lead E.L.F. Beauty’s entertainment content, encompassing music, movies, gaming and sports.
The Beauty Health Company, home to flagship brand Hydrafacial, launched the Hydrafacial Glow Getter Scholarship program to help aspiring and licensed estheticians advance their careers. According to Hydrafacial, aesthetics is a growing profession projected to grow 10% through 2033. In partnership with Beauty Changes Lives, the Hydrafacial Glow Getter Scholarship will provide financial tuition assistance to individuals who are enrolled in esthetics programs that lead to licensure or certification in the US and Canada, and support the educational advancement of currently licensed estheticians wishing to elevate their skills even further. Hydrafacial plans to award US$60,000 in scholarships over the next two years.
Celebrity partnerships
Chanel selected Australia’s Jacob Elordi to join Margot Robbie as the face of its Chanel N°5 perfume. The luxury fashion house chose Robbie last month as the new face of the perfume. The star, known for his roles in Saltburn and Euphoria, was featured in the latest campaign film, “See You at 5.”
Maybelline New York partnered with tennis champion Naomi Osaka as the first Brave Together global ambassador. The tennis professional will use her story on mental health to make one-to-one support for anxiety and depression accessible to everyone. The collaboration aims to impact 10 million people and donate US$20 million to local NGOs by 2030. On World Mental Health Day, Naomi Osaka starred in a campaign to garner attention to the cause.
Old Spice teamed up with National Football League (NFL) stars Kay Adams, Flavor Flav and Spice Adams to demonstrate the effectiveness of its Old Spice Total Body Deodorant. For the first time this season, Old Spice Total Body Deodorant can be found across the league as an NFL Official Locker Room Product. The aluminum-free deodorant is available in a spray for touchless and broad body application, a water-based deodorant cream for tight places, and a classic stick for application in areas where the skin rubs together.