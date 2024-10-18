Seppic launches powder-grade Sepibliss for customers seeking format variety
Seppic launches a powder grade of its Sepibliss ingredient, a coriander seed oil designed for skin multiprotection to meet consumer demand for a variety of galenic formulations. It seeks to strengthen its position in nutraceutical ingredients to bring customized solutions to its partners.
The original skin care ingredient was launched six years ago. Seppic added the powder format, seeing dietary supplements as “integral” to well-being routines.
Salma Zahidi, Active Ingredients product manager of Nutrition at Seppic, tells Personal Care Insights: “Two clinical studies already confirmed Sepibliss action on skin soothing and protection against environmental stressors (such as UVA and UVB radiation). Thanks to its composition and anti-inflammatory properties, it ensures long-lasting protection to the skin against everyday aggression.”
“Seppic launched a powdered grade of Sepibliss Oil to meet market demands and customer needs. Indeed, dry forms are still dominating the dietary supplements market, with hard capsules holding 28% to 30% of the market share, followed by powders (22% to 30% of the market share) and finally, tablets (17% of the market share). By offering both oil and powder grades, Seppic enables customers to formulate a wide range of galenics with Sepibliss.”
Foodifying trend
Zahidi says businesses are coming up with new ideas to meet growing consumer demand and have been “foodifying” nutraceuticals for the past few years, “such as gummies, powder sticks, ready-to-drink liquids, soft chews.”
As a result, companies are using new galenics, flavors or textures and sometimes more complex formulations that require the selection of ingredients with specific properties.
“The new galenics are gaining popularity among consumers, especially younger generations, as they offer customized options to suit individual tastes and preferences. Seppic’s new powder launch addresses customers’ increasingly complex formulation needs, which require versatile ingredients,” comments Zahidi.
“Brands and finished product manufacturers expect ingredient manufacturers like Seppic to develop ingredients that are heat-resistant, stable in water and easily integrable into various finished product formulations. Sepibliss answers these increasing customer concerns and needs as it is well suited to various formulation constraints, including naturality and stability to high temperatures. Thanks to the availability of two forms (oil and powder) and a low recommended daily dose (200 mg/d or 400 mg/d), Sepibliss can be easily integrated into soft gels, hard capsules, liquids and gummies.”
Seppic suggests Sepibliss can be formulated into reference formats and emerging and trendy formats.
Naturality benefits
Seppic claims Sepibliss can meet the growing consumer demand for more natural solutions as the ingredients oil and powder, are of natural origin.
Zahidi adds: “The coriander seed oil used to make Sepibliss is extracted using a twin screw extrusion process that does not involve any solvents, additives or preservatives. The result is a readily biodegradable natural crude oil.”
“Moreover, the coriander used to produce the ingredient is sourced in the south of France, within a 20 km radius from the oil manufacturing plant. Sepibliss Oil is, therefore, a 100% French ingredient, sourced and manufactured from an ultra-local circuit, enabling us to guarantee perfect traceability from the field to the ingredient.”
Seppic notes that the only solvent used for the powder grade is water. Sepibliss Powder is said to be GMO-free, preservative-free, Halal and Kosher suitable and suitable for vegan formulas.
Zahidi says Seppic is committed to developing the “best-in-class botanical extracts for the nutricosmetics market, by applying the highest standards for scientific efficacy, quality, safety and regulatory compliance.”
“All Seppic extracts are of natural origin, meticulously sourced and science-based. We pay particular attention to the composition of our extracts, with a commitment to developing the most natural ingredients possible. Seppic nutraceuticals contain a short list of ingredients and are thus designed to meet the needs of customers looking for clean label solutions.”
In recent developments, Seppic’s clinical study findings further demonstrate the effectiveness of its nutraceutical ingredient Ceramosides for hair health.