India’s Yêu Cosmetics offers “science-backed” skin care-infused makeup
Yêu Cosmetics is moving on India’s beauty market with personalized makeup formulas designed to “harmoniously” nourish the skin. Founded by Jharkhand-based sister-brother duo Simran and Shivam Bagga, Yêu is a premium beauty brand offering solutions for diverse skin types, specifically designed for Indian consumers.
Yêu says the products were created after two years of extensive R&D to tackle common modern problems like skin oxidation and pigmentation. Its trademarked concept, “TecCos” (“technology-backed cosmetics”), highlights “science-backed formulas” tailored to specific skin types.
“At its core, Yêu believes that beauty is unique to everyone and that one-size-fits-all products do not cater to the individual needs of consumers. Each product in Yêu’s line, including our lipsticks and blush, is infused with skin care benefits,” says Yêu Cosmetics founder, Simran Bagga.
“Our products aren’t just makeup; they’re a celebration of individuality. We’ve crafted each item to empower you, enhance your natural beauty and inspire confidence in every brushstroke.”
Yêu launched two products, a blush and lip duo, which are vegan and free of parabens, sulfates and artificial fragrances. Each product was designed with a “skin-first” approach and contains a concoction of essential oils such as calendula oil and macadamia oil, among others. They also offer sun protection and hydration.
Piloting a “skin-first” approach to makeup, Yêu has integrated an interactive AI virtual assistant, Grace, who will offer consumers scientific perspectives on common makeup challenges.
Within the first six months of its launch, Yêu aims to capture 5-7% of India’s premium cosmetics market, with a projected revenue of INR 6–7 crore (US$714,000–833,000) over the next year. As it expands its product portfolio and taps into newer markets, the brand expects to earn INR 15–20 crore (US$1.8–2.4 million) in revenue within two years.
The products are available on the company’s website, with more to debut on online.
India beauty market snapshot
In other local activities, Givaudan and Indian aroma chemicals producer Privi Speciality Chemicals commence operations at their new fragrance ingredients facility in Mahad, Maharashtra.
Last month, Symrise announced it would begin production of ingredients for its Micro Protection, Actives and Botanicals business units at its first cosmetic ingredient manufacturing facility in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.
Barentz International, a global specialty ingredients solution provider, acquired Anshul Life Sciences Group in August. The life science-focused specialty chemicals distributor caters to regulated pharmaceuticals, food, nutraceuticals and personal care markets.
In the same month, home care brand Beco raised US$10 million in its pre-Series B funding round, two years after the company’s US$3 million Series A round. Founded five years ago by Aditya Ruia, Akshay Varma and Anuj Ruia, Beco says the company was created to offer consumers safer and more sustainable choices in home care.