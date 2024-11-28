Global training initiative for animal-free cosmetic testing gains traction
A global training program for scientists to test cosmetics and chemicals without using animals has attracted over 1,200 participants from approximately 70 countries since its launch. The course’s final module is now available, completing the ten-part series.
The Animal-Free Safety Assessment (AFSA) Collaboration introduced the online Master Class, which instructs participants on the available risk assessment tools that ensure cosmetic ingredient safety without animal testing. This course helps scientists adopt cruelty-free and reliable testing methods.
Experts from the industry, regulatory bodies and animal-free safety science collaborated to make the course, signaling a global shift toward ethical and scientifically sound testing practices.
Dr. Catherine Willett, Humane Society International’s senior director, noted that the course simplifies the use of complicated tools and empowers companies to replace traditional animal testing with modern approaches.
“Consumers and companies alike want to move away from painful and outdated animal tests, but learning more about the cutting-edge tools available in the animal-free toolbox and how to use them to make safety decisions, can be challenging,” says Willett. “The AFSA Master Class demystifies animal-free safety assessment, making it easier for companies to replace rats, rabbits and guinea pigs with advanced non-animal models and computer simulations.”
Companies like Unilever have also praised the program for enabling stakeholders to meet both ethical standards and regulatory requirements.
About the course
The AFSA Master Class is a free online program with ten modules covering various stages of safety assessments, from basic techniques to advanced data analysis.
The program aims to highlight how non-animal methods often yield more accurate and reliable results than traditional animal tests. Participants include professionals from the regulatory, development and research sectors.
The course is a product of collaboration among big names in the personal care industry, such as Unilever, L’Oréal, Procter & Gamble, Symrise, dsm-firmenich, Givaudan and Humane Society International.