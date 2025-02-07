Beyond The Headlines: Unilever official UEFA Women’s sponsor, MDP+ LA Wildfire relief
This week in personal care news, Unilever expanded its commitment to women’s sports by becoming an official sponsor of the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025. Meanwhile, MDP+ launched a relief campaign for those affected by the Los Angeles, US, wildfires, and Dove expanded its men’s care offerings with a line of body and face scrubs.
Culture, sport, and community
Unilever became an official sponsor of the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 soccer tournament, set to take place in Switzerland. It is expected to be the most attended edition of the event to date. The partnership includes brands like Dove, Rexona, Knorr, and Hellmann’s. This sponsorship continues Unilever’s efforts to support women’s soccer and promote inclusivity in male-dominated sports.
Derma cosmetics company MDP+ initiated a relief campaign to support victims and firefighters affected by the Los Angeles wildfires in the US. The company is distributing skin care kits to residents for skin recovery and specialized restoration kits for firefighters. “We offer our deepest sympathies to those affected by the wildfires in LA, and we hope our donation helps support their well-being and return to normal life,” an MDP+ representative said.
Fragrance, flavors, and ingredients company Takasago announced that it will reopen its regular Takasago Collection Gallery exhibitions on February 10 after a temporary closure. The Tokyo gallery will feature rare collections of 19th-century incense burners, balm bottles, perfume bottles, and traditional Japanese incense tools. An Art Deco glass display and the antique Lalique perfumery collection will be exhibited.
Product launches
Dove Men+Care expanded its product line with a collection of body and face scrubs explicitly designed for men. The scrubs combine exfoliation, cleansing, and moisturization properties to cater to men’s skin needs. The line is available in three scents: Eucalyptus and Cedar Oil, Coastal Cedar and Bergamot, and Charcoal and Clove Oil. They are free of parabens and sulfates.
RevitaLash Cosmetics launched the Length Define Tubing Mascara, which promises to enhance natural lashes. The mascara is formulated with ingredients like biotin, vitamin E, and peptides and is smudge-resistant and hypoallergenic, which the company says is ideal for oily skin or humid environments. It is a tubing mascara, making it easy to remove with warm water. According to the company’s clinical tests, users saw a 300% increase in lash length.
Hair care brand K18 launched Extreme Hair Rescue, a web series starring stylists Alfredo Lewis and Phillip Wolf. The series showcased their approach to restoring extreme hair damage using the brand’s K18Repair service. The series was made in an effort to emphasize the important role hair plays in a client’s confidence and is available in short-form videos on social media and full-episodes on YouTube.
Pet care brand Fera Pets launched its first dental product, Dental Support, to improve pets’ oral health. The powdered formula promotes fresh breath, clean teeth, and a healthy oral microbiome without traditional brushing. It combines botanicals, oral health enzymes, and a clinically studied postbiotic to support overall mouth health, offering a practical solution for pets who may resist dental care.
Technological innovation
Medical aesthetics clinic IT Intelligent Treatment introduced a non-surgical facial rejuvenation device, SomaCell. This device aims to offer a pain-free alternative to traditional facelifts and targets skin elasticity, wrinkles, and sagging without using heat or causing skin damage. The device was showcased at a launch event ahead of New York Fashion Week, which included a live demonstration and a Q&A session with the founder.
Wingderm participated in the IMCAS World Congress, where the medical aesthetic device company boasted progress in laser and radiofrequency (RF) technology. Highlighted products included the Lasermach Duo, a laser hair removal device designed for all hair types and skin tones, and a preview of a new RF device aimed at collagen regeneration and anti-aging.