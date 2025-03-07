Ontex tackles gender inequality in leadership roles on International Women’s Day
Ontex is launching a gender parity initiative on March 8, aligning with International Women‘s Day, in a bid to close the gap between men and women in leadership roles within the company. The announcement comes as the personal hygiene brand recognizes that “there’s still significant progress to be made,” with women currently occupying 20% of leadership positions within the company.
Personal Care Insights speaks to Nancy Therry, VP of Human Resources at Ontex, about how fostering diverse leadership drives equal career opportunities for women. Therry says the company has implemented inclusive recruitment practices and development programs aimed at building diverse talent pipelines.
Ontex’s target is to achieve an equal gender balance in leadership roles by 2030 through three key strategies: talent reviews, succession planning, and performance evaluations, which are reviewed regularly to eliminate potential biases.
The company will set measurable targets for leadership gender representation and review progress regularly. It will also update recruitment processes, gender-balance shortlists, and initiate unbiased selection criteria.
Additionally, hiring managers will be equipped with updated interview guides, e-learnings, and forthcoming training to support inclusive decision-making.
What causes the gender gap in leadership positions?
Therry: The gap in women’s leadership is a complex issue influenced by various societal and organizational factors, such as unconscious bias, limited mentorship, and fewer opportunities for advancement. The challenge of balancing work and personal life often presents additional obstacles, making it harder for women to move into leadership positions.
At Ontex, we recognize that closing this gap requires a long-term commitment. That’s why gender parity is a key pillar of our sustainability strategy, with a clear 2030 target to drive progress.
How can businesses across the personal care industry support female career growth?
Therry: There is no single solution to this multifaceted challenge, but companies can make a real impact by adopting inclusive recruitment practices, actively addressing unconscious bias, and ensuring fair opportunities for career advancement.
By being vocal about their efforts and tracking progress, businesses can help create a more equitable workplace for everyone.
What are some notable outcomes resulting from Ontex’s commitment to gender equality?
Therry: One key success is the development of measurable gender diversity targets at the extended leadership team (ELT) level, which we regularly track and report on. These metrics ensure progress toward our goal of gender parity (50/50) in leadership by 2030.
Additionally, our ongoing inclusive recruitment processes have helped us build a more diverse leadership pipeline, with more women being hired into leadership roles, further promoting an inclusive organizational culture.
What challenges has Ontex encountered in its journey toward gender parity in leadership positions?
Therry: One of the main challenges has been the time it takes to achieve meaningful and sustainable change. While we’ve made progress, we recognize that achieving full gender parity requires ongoing effort and commitment. Ontex has implemented three main initiatives to counteract the challenges.
Measurable targets: We’ve set clear, measurable targets for gender representation at the ELT level, which are regularly reviewed and reported to ensure progress and accountability. This data-driven approach helps us stay focused on our goals and make informed decisions.
Inclusive recruitment and talent practices: Our recruitment processes have been updated to ensure gender-balanced shortlists for ELT positions and unbiased selection criteria. We also review key processes like talent reviews and succession planning to eliminate biases, fostering a more diverse leadership pipeline.
Support for hiring managers: We provide hiring managers with resources, including updated interview guides and training, to help them build more diverse teams. This support ensures that gender balance is considered in hiring and succession planning, contributing to a more inclusive workplace.
How does Ontex promote gender equality across all levels of the organization?
Therry: We have issued company-wide training on diversity and inclusion to ensure that gender parity is not just a leadership issue but an organization-wide priority. This training raises awareness across our entire workforce. By focusing on creating a fair and welcoming workplace, we ensure that everyone has equal opportunities for career growth, which is key to achieving gender parity at all levels.
Does Ontex conduct regular pay equity audits? If so, what actions do you take based on the results?
Therry: Since August 2023, Ontex has been tracking the pay difference between female and male employees within the same job levels and salary ranges on a monthly basis. This information is shared with our company leadership team. Ensuring fair and equitable pay for all employees remains a key priority.
DEI commitment
Meanwhile, Ontex’s executive management committee recently signed two new policies — the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Policy and Our People Policy, reinforcing Ontex’s commitment to gender parity and inclusion.
DEI sponsors Annick De Poorter, chief innovation and sustainability officer, and Paul Wood, president of North America, add: “These policies turn our aspirations into a concrete framework, supporting our commitment to be a workplace where DEI, mutual respect, fairness, and continuous development are core principles.”
“Together, we can drive meaningful change and build a brighter future for everyone. Let’s recognize the remarkable contributions of women at Ontex and continue to push forward in our journey toward gender equality.”