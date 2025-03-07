Beyond The Headlines: Target reveals US$15M 2030 growth strategy, dsm-firmenich releases 2024 annual report
This week, the personal care industry saw Target announce it aims to increase sales growth by over US$15 million by 2030, and dsm-firmenich released its 2024 Integrated Annual Report. Meanwhile, Kering was awarded the Triple-A score from the Carbon Disclosure Project for the second consecutive year.
Business and expansion
Target announced an improved investment and growth strategy to increase sales growth by more than US$15 million by 2030. The plans to drive growth were outlined at a financial community meeting this week and included bringing customers affordable and stylish products, reinforcement of Target’s physical, digital, and social commercial shopping experience, and increased investment into supply chain and fulfillment capabilities.
Kimberly-Clark introduced a restroom sensor that tracks paper product levels and restroom traffic. The Onvation SmartFit uses real-time data to inform the facility’s staff when they need to clean and restock restrooms. The sensor fits inside a paper towel and tissue dispensers and provides real-time detail using Time of Flight Technology to measure product levels. Each sensor is estimated to have two years of battery life before needing replacing. Kimberly-Clark said the Onvation SmartFit offers customers a service bundle that improves efficiency, prevents complaints, and reduces waste.
Ushopal Group acquired a French skin care company to expand its international market presence. The Chinese company has made multiple acquisitions to build its high-end beauty portfolio in the past four years, including the British skin care brand Argentum Apothecary and the French fragrance house Juliette Has a Gun. Payot has a global presence in 70 other countries and 5,000 spa and beauty partners. Its products range from facial care to body treatments and anti-aging solutions. Ushopal aims to leverage Payot’s market reach, brand reputation, and consumer engagement to drive growth across international markets.
Awards and reports
Kering was awarded the Triple-A score from the Carbon Disclosure Project for the second consecutive year. The France-based company specializes in luxury goods, with a portfolio that includes Gucci, Saint Laurent, and Balenciaga. The rating across Climate Change, Forests, and Water Security was based on a questionnaire. Key achievements included a 12% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions across sections one to three of the GHC protocol, a 7% decrease in water withdrawals in direct operations, and 97% traceability for key raw materials, including 98% traceability for leather.
dsm-firmenich released its 2024 Integrated Annual Report. The fragrance and flavor company indicated its financial and non-financial progress during its first year as an integrated company.
According to the report, dsm-firmenich delivered “significantly improved financial results” in active ingredients for skin and hair care products, and renewable ingredients for shampoo, conditioners, and body wash. Moreover, for the first time, dsm-firmenich reported its sustainability statements using the European Sustainability Reporting Standards.
Skincare developments
UpLift 5 released an at-home anti-aging device that offers a non-invasive solution to signs of aging. The device uses patented Nano-Pulse technology inspired by NASA research combined with high-frequency low-magnitude vibration to “enhance the facial bone structure, tone, and sculpt facial muscles.” Moreover, it attempts to contour and lift facial and neck skin “from within.” The anti-aging effects of UpLift 5’s device are based on research into vibration frequency, g-force, and magnitude range. It stimulates collagen and elastin production, maintains facial muscle mass, reduces fine lines, and enhances cheekbone definition.
Eonian launched a skin care range for men and women with anti-aging benefits. According to the company, the ingredients are cruelty-free and vegan, offering users a simple and ethical skin care routine. Eonian aims to empower mature customers by embracing their natural skin with a skin care range focusing on skin barrier health and collagen support. The formulations in the US cater to men and women of all skin tones.
Chemical company Ashland increased the price for its 1-4 butanediol intermediates and solvent products globally. Often used in skin and hair care products, 1-4 butanediol is an organic compound that boasts hydration and soothing qualities. The price increase applies to all regions and will take effect on March 15. Ashland said the price increase will allow the company to “continue providing high-quality products and services to customers.”