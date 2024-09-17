Personal care products containing phthalates and musk ambrette fragrance linked to early puberty
17 Sep 2024 --- Recent studies suggest some personal care products could expose girls to endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs) and cause early puberty. EDCs mimic, block or interfere with hormones in the body’s endocrine system. Personal Care Insights delves into the research and talks to Risa Barash, founder of kids’ skin care companies Fairy Tales Hair Care and TBH Kids about how consumers can avoid these chemicals.
A study in Environmental Health Perspectives shows endocrine-disrupting phthalates and their replacements have been identified as developmental toxicants. The report warns young children may be exposed to these ingredients when using skin care products.
“All parents should make sure that their children’s products have no phthalates. Additional ingredients to avoid include harsh chemicals like sulfates and parabens,” asserts Barash.
“Personal care products are required by law to list their ingredients. If you see ‘phthalate’ or ‘sulfate’ listed, drop that bottle and opt for something with natural ingredients. Furthermore, look for brands that have labeling that says no phthalates.”
Research published in Endocrinology also indicates “an alarming trend” toward early puberty in girls, suggesting the influence of chemicals in the environment. Early puberty is associated with an increased risk of psychosocial problems, obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease and breast cancer.
Phthalates and puberty
Barash says endocrine disruptors are commonly found in foods and in personal care products such as hair care, deodorants, lotions and face moisturizers. She explains that phthalates aren’t good for anyone of any age.
“When it comes to skin care, though, products differ for children and tweens to adults. Young, immature skin needs simple products like a gentle face wash and a simple moisturizer to protect the skin’s natural barrier,” she highlights.
The Endocrinology study screened 10,000 environmental compounds with follow-up studies using human brain cells that control the reproductive axis.
“Our team identified several substances that may contribute to early puberty in girls,” says study author Natalie Shaw of the National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS) in Durham, US.
Musk ambrette concerns
The substances include musk ambrette, a fragrance used in some detergents, perfumes and personal care products.
According to the researchers, musk ambrette is potentially concerning because it can be found in personal care products, and some rat studies show it can cross the blood-brain barrier.
Canadian and European regulations restrict musk ambrette use because of its potential toxicity, and the US FDA removed the fragrance from its “generally recognized as safe” list. However, it is still available in some personal care products.
“More research is needed to confirm our findings but the ability of these compounds to stimulate key receptors in the hypothalamus raises the possibility that exposure may prematurely activate the reproductive axis in children,” explains Shaw.
“This study suggests that, out of an abundance of caution, it is important for parents to only use personal care products for their children that are federally regulated.”
