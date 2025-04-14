In-cosmetics Global 2025: dsm-firmenich presents leadership plan for skin, sun, and hair care
Personal care ingredient innovator dsm-firmenich has set its sights on becoming the world’s preferred skin, sun, and hair care business partner to global and regional customers by 2029. Personal Care Insights caught up with Dr. Hendrik Reuter, VP for global R&D and innovation in the Beauty & Care division, at In-cosmetics Global 2025 in the Netherlands to understand how this ambition can be realized.
Reuter points to dsm-firmenich’s leading expertise in biotechnology, the microbiome, data science, and artificial intelligence (AI), which enable it to create holistic solutions targeting the consumer’s physical and emotional well-being.
“Through our strong platform technologies, such as peptide synthesis, molecular design, microbiome techniques, and natural extracts — together with our science and research capabilities — we will bring new and unique solutions and concepts to anti-aging and dermatology fields,” says Reuter.
“With our strong heritage in the field of UV filters, we will consolidate our leadership position in the sun care sector, rethinking the future of skin protection, especially against solar radiation.”
“Finally, the expansion of our testing capabilities and access to new materials will be key enablers to offer sustainable and future-orientated solutions in the hair care and styling field.”
AI-powered innovation
AI systems are increasingly pivotal to beauty innovation, from market research and ideation to ingredient discovery and product formulation.
For Reuter, AI is not simply a game changer but an essential component of future innovation.
“AI is already here, and it’s already transforming our industry,” he says. “There will be no way to succeed without any competency in that field.”
“We have a whole program leveraging AI in all the different parts of the value chain. For example, we were quite early in using AI to show product efficacy and in rational design.”
At the dsm-firmenich booth, visitors were invited to scan their faces with AI-enabled technology to detect moisturization levels.
We also spoke to Natalia Moller, communications and PR specialist at Scentmate by dsm-firmenich, about the latest fragrance trends and the role of AI systems in fragrance creation.
Collaboration is king
Reuter also highlights the value of industry collaborations, explaining that knowledge sharing and new partnerships will help inspire the development of breakthrough ingredients for the cosmetics industry.
For example, dsm-firmenich taps into its customers’ understanding of particular markets to ensure its product development reflects real-world consumer demands.
“We speak directly to our customers since they also have very strong knowledge of what’s trending,” says Reuter.
“It is essential for the future that we share knowledge, grow partnerships, and bring new partnerships to life so that we can address the main industry trends and help brands stay ahead.”
Innovation pipeline
dsm-firmenich’s products are scientifically validated and designed to support greater environmental sustainability.
“One of the key strategic levers for our Beauty & Care business is Innovation & Science, and we are on a mission to focus on growing our current portfolio on the beauty platforms relevant to today’s diverse consumers,” continues Reuter.
“To achieve this goal, we have a major R&D plan in place to develop new applications, concepts, and technologies to future-proof our innovation pipeline and become the strongest partner in the market.”
At In-cosmetics Global 2025, dsm-firmenich showcased Syn-Coll CB — a patented natural-origin tripeptide for formulations produced according to Green Chemistry principles. The solution slows down skin aging by mimicking the body’s mechanism, protecting collagen against degradation.
The company also presented the Sunscreen Optimizer — a science-based tool enabling formulators to develop high-performance sunscreens. The tool provides technical insights to support data-driven decision-making.
Additionally, event visitors were also shown Eterwell Hair — a senolytic plant extract for hair follicle longevity. The extract has been shown to demonstrate strong senolytic activity.
“At the heart of our mission is the drive to bring health and beauty into everyday life, empowering individuals through holistic beauty and helping brands and consumers unlock the full potential of their skin and hair, all while committedly promoting scientifically proven solutions, well-being, and sustainability,” concludes Reuter.