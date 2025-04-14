Valentino Beauty taps skinification trend with plumping lip gloss launch
Valentino Beauty has launched the Puffer Gloss, a hybrid lip product designed to combine the benefits of a gloss and oil. The launch is a multifunctional formula that delivers “extra plump, extra shine, and extra care” for fuller, more hydrated lips featuring ingredients like hyaluronic acid.
The product is formulated with the Valentino Puffer Complex technology, which promotes blood circulation for a natural plumping effect. The texture is described as lightweight and non-sticky, with a high-shine, mirror-like finish designed to last throughout the day.
“With Puffer Gloss, we wanted to give people more than just a beautiful finish, we wanted them to feel cared for,” says Yadim, global makeup artist for Valentino Beauty.
Seven shades
The launch features seven shades: Dazzling Mermaid, In My Glowing Era, Don’t Be So Nude, Warm it Up, Extra Pink, and Moonlight Crush. The luxury beauty brand’s Dazzling Mermaid shade is a clear gloss with pearlescent pink and blue shimmers and Moonlight Crush has a deep burgundy tone for a “sophisticated, sultry” look.
Each gloss features an oversized cushion applicator, which Valentino states is designed to dispense the optimal amount of product in one swipe.
Skinified lip care
Responding to the skinification and barrier-protecting trends, the product is enriched with hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and a Vitamin E derivative to support long-lasting hydration and barrier protection.
According to Jessica Arnaly, senior marketing and business development manager at Balchem Human Nutrition and Health, “skinification is the incorporation of ingredients trends, benefits, and claims originating from facial care across the wider beauty and personal care industry.”Personal Care Insights previously reported on the trend’s surging popularity.
Earlier this year, Spate released its beauty trend predictions for 2025, spotlighting the increased popularity of skinification and the key influence it is likely to have on beauty formulators for the year ahead.
Barrier-protecting products are also in increasing demand as consumers’ awareness of protecting and rebuilding the outermost layer of the skin grows. FrieslandCampina Ingredients and Kenvue recently shared how they are innovating to provide barrier-boosting solutions.