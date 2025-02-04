FrieslandCampina Ingredients and Kenvue: Skin barrier innovation for evolving consumer demands
Cosmetic companies are scratching beneath the surface with skin barrier innovations as consumers’ awareness of protecting and rebuilding the outermost layer of the skin grows. Personal Care Insights speaks to FrieslandCampina Ingredients and Kenvue about how they are challenging the skin care space by providing barrier-boosting solutions.
According to FrieslandCampina, skin care is the largest category in the beauty sector, accounting for 44% of the entire market, and the number of online searches for “skin barrier” increased by 35% over the past year.
“Ingredients that support the skin barrier have become a cornerstone of the beauty industry. Just look at consumers’ internet habits … skin barrier repair content is most popular on Instagram, where people seek visual skin care inspiration,” Sophie Zillinger Molenaar, global marketing lead at FrieslandCampina Ingredients, tells us.
Innova Market Insights data indicates a fast growth in microbiome health (skin barrier adjacent) launches for personal care, with a 34% increase in NPD from October 2019 to September 2024. Skin care was the leading category for that with nearly half (48%) of launches, but microbiome claims for sun care are surging with 92% growth in five years.
Consumers spark demand
For Zillinger Molenaa, consumers are shifting their skin care priorities due to a growing awareness of modern, fast-paced lifestyles and environmental stresses on their skin.
“People are looking beyond the quest for gravity-defying lift and ice-rink smoothness. Instead, they are focusing on protecting their skin and providing it with what it truly needs,” she says.
Spate’s beauty trend predictions for 2025 analyzed over 20 billion search signals and 60 million beauty-related TikTok videos worldwide and found that the most searched-for benefits were fragrance-free, skin [barrier] repair, acne-safe, and hypoallergenic.
According to Zillinger Molenaar, two incoming solutions for skin barrier products are sun care and personalization.
“There’s the influence of the longevity movement. Consumers want to live better and feel better for longer. As such, they’re not necessarily fighting the aging process — instead, they’re seeking to maintain their skin’s natural health over the long term by leaning into products with simple, effective, and science-backed ingredients to make the most out of their beauty purchases. As a result, solutions for sun care are set to become a hot topic in the industry, combining skin care benefits with protection.”
Under the theme of longevity, Estée Lauder sponsored the Century Summit V last week, hosted at Stanford University, US, with the Stanford Center on Longevity. The Century Summit generated discussions on how society can restructure work, reorganize cities, enhance learning, create financial security, and develop greater health and vitality to promote longevity.
Tech trends
The beauty industry is using technological advancements to progress skin barrier products, as witnessed by the increased use of AI.
“Technology and innovation are set to take this category to the next level — we’re already seeing advancements in personalized skin care, for example, and it’s only going to get better. Products will become more tailored to individual needs, more effective, and even more sustainable, aligning with consumers’ values,” says Zillinger Molenaar.
Haut.AI recently made its SkinGPT technology commercially available, moving on from its B2B business model. The technology simulates the effects of skin care products and treatments, “enabling a personalized, scientifically accurate and virtual experience.”
Hydrating the barrier
One way consumers can achieve barrier-boosting properties is through hydration. Adam Ricciardone, head of R&D, Global Skin Health & Beauty at Kenvue, says hydration and barrier care are evolving.
“[Beauty products are] moving from single-mechanism topical product solutions to a multi-mechanism approach that focuses on delivering external benefits to support barriers as well as helping the skin to enhance its own natural barrier function.”
Kenvue’s Aveeno Triple Oat Complex technology enhances the skin’s moisture barrier by normalizing skin pH, providing humectant effects, balancing the skin microbiome, and offering soothing benefits that promote barrier repair through protein-lipid enhancement.
Personal Care Insights previously attended an influencer event in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, hosted by Kenvue. At the event, R&D scientists illustrated the efficacy of Aveeno’s triple oat skin care products through several demonstrations, including using a skin moisturization reader to test the lotion’s before-and-after effects on participants’ hands.
Another presentation showcased data revealing that 80% of skin aging is caused by UV radiation. Kenvue demonstrated that its Hydro Boost Hydrating Fluid with SPF 50 increased skin hydration levels by 22% after 28 days.
“The Neutrogena Hydro Boost collection formulations use hyaluronic acid by incorporating skin-mimicking natural moisturizing factors and barrier lipids, delivering 72 hours of hydration and strengthening the skin barrier,” says Ricciardone.
These moisturizing solutions satisfy consumer demand for skin longevity support and combating environmental stress from on-the-go lifestyles.
“Our Neutrogena Hydro Boost and Aveeno formulations are developed to moisturize and build barriers to enhance skin’s resiliency against internal and external challenges. They are clinically proven to deliver long-lasting moisture and barrier strengthening, well tolerated on various skin types, and, importantly, deliver a beautiful premium aesthetic,” explains Ricciardone.
“As we look to grow everyday use of sunscreen as part of daily moisturization, our brands offer daytime formulas with broad-spectrum sunscreen to protect against everyday exposure while delivering enhanced moisturization that respects the barrier. We also seek to democratize skin moisture barrier benefits and offer clinically proven moisture and barrier-strengthening with Neutrogena Ultra Gentle.”
Beauty from within
FrieslandCampina reports that 55% of consumers regularly seek food and drink products to improve skin health.
“In recent years, there’s been incredible growth in the idea of nurturing beauty from within by eating and drinking the right things. Our focus is on helping manufacturers create solutions that align with this trend, using our Biotis Lactoferrin,” says Zillinger Molenaar.
The bioactive protein supports skin health as a skin barrier enhancer. Lactoferrin acts as an antioxidant, helping combat cell-damaging free radicals. It also has anti-inflammatory properties and stimulates connective tissue and epidermal cells to promote skin cell regeneration.
“Scientific studies have also shown lactoferrin has added benefits for immunity, iron homeostasis, and gut health. This makes it a versatile ingredient that resonates with health-conscious consumers looking for multifunctional solutions,” says Zillinger Molenaar.
FrieslandCampina also developed Glow-Plus powder drink mix to help brands tap into the buzz around food and beverage products with added skin health benefits.
“[This] concept using our Biotis Lactoferrin targets multiple areas of skin health, offering a convenient and tasty drink to support skin wellness, backed up by science.”
“As the beauty field continues to evolve, one of the most exciting frontiers is the connection between gut and skin health. Emerging science reveals how gut microbiota influences our skin health, and this is driving a surge in pre-, pro-, and postbiotic skin care products.”
Biotis Lactoferrin is made from fresh milk sourced from FrieslandCampina’s member farms and processed using its mild heat treatment, which enables it to offer an ingredient with 95% purity at minimum, functionality, and bioactivity.