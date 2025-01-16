Haut.AI makes SkinGPT commercially available for beauty brands
Haut.AI has launched SkinGPT commercially, transitioning from a solely B2B business model. The AI company is also launching Generative.Skin: Library of Ingredient Effects, a website for users to explore how skin care ingredients impact their skin.
SkinGPT uses AI to create synthetic images illustrating how skin can change over time due to environmental factors and skin care products.
The technology simulates the effects of skin care products and treatments, “enabling a personalized, scientifically accurate and virtual experience.” Haut.AI says SkinGPT will “transform how consumers explore and purchase skin care.”
SkinGPT can now be integrated into e-commerce platforms, allowing beauty brands to showcase product impact over time. The technology lets users conduct virtual product try-ons directly on product pages.
“At Haut.AI, we primarily serve the B2B market, but we wanted to share SkinGPT’s groundbreaking capabilities with everyone,” says Anastasia Georgievskaya, CEO of Haut.AI.
“Our Generative Skin website allows end users to experience virtual try-ons while learning about skin care science.”
Customized skin care
The Estonia-based European generative AI company says marketers can create compelling, data-backed visuals using SkinGPT and researchers can use the technology for product innovation.
The Generative Skin website functions by users uploading a photo to receive “hyper-realistic” visualizations of how ingredients like retinol or vitamin C address concerns such as pigmentation, redness and breakouts.
“Generative.Skin allows users to explore skin care ingredient effects through realistic visual projections,” says Haut.AI.
The platform is designed to educate and engage consumers while demonstrating the benefits and limitations of popular ingredients. Haut.AI plans to expand this skin care library with additional insights and ingredients.
The beauty AI company has partnered with industry giants such as Beiersdorf, ULTA Beauty and Grupo Boticário.
Haut.AI previously raised €2 million (US$2.06 million) in seed funding from LongeVC, a biotech and longevity venture capital firm and the VC arm of Grupo Boticário shareholders.