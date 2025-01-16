US detergent company incorporates navigation tech on packaging for low-vision access
US-based laundry detergent brand All Free Clear has announced the implementation of NaviLens navigation technology on its packaging to assist individuals with blindness and low vision.
NaviLens is an app that helps visually impaired people using a smart code that leads to information contextualization.
All Free Clear will be the first laundry detergent brand in the US to include such a feature. More than seven million people in the US live with low vision, says the laundry detergent company. Incorporating NaviLens on packaging aims to improve the day-to-day of individual lives.
NaviLens smart codes will appear on All Free Clear’s Mighty Pacs original, which are premeasured detergent pacs for consumer convenience.
Philipp Schaffer, senior VP and regional head of Henkel Consumer Brands North America, says: “With NaviLens technology on our All Free Clear Mighty Pacs original packaging, we aim to make laundry more accessible so people can complete this essential, everyday task with greater ease and peace of mind.”
Through the NaviLens app, consumers are audibly notified of important user information regarding the product, like name, type, dosing and in-store locations.
Javier Pita, CEO at NaviLens, says: “Our partnership with All Free Clear laundry detergent marks an important step in offering NaviLens technology in everyday household products, enhancing the shopping experience for all consumers. This collaboration represents another stride toward expanding NaviLens accessible codes to more everyday environments, positively impacting the daily experiences of millions.”
In addition to updating its packaging, All Free Clear will donate US$25,000 to the American Foundation for the Blind this February, which is Low Vision Awareness Month.
Accessible packaging for the visually impaired
In the past year, companies have been adding accessible solutions to packaging that support individuals with blindness and low vision.
Last January, Unilever partnered with accessibility app specialist Be My Eyes, expanding the use of on-pack Accessible QR to provide AI-assisted cooking experience for shoppers who are blind or have low vision.
In August, SMA Nutrition (Nestlé) supported visually impaired consumers by adding NaviLens codes to all infant formula packaging. The scannable codes, similar to QR codes, offer the option to listen to product information — such as answers to feeding queries — read aloud.