Oak Essentials and Laura Geller expand accessibility with Ulta partnerships
Oak Essentials and Laura Geller Beauty are broadening their reach by launching in Ulta Beauty locations across the US and on the retailer’s online store, as part of their respective retail expansion strategies.
Oak Essentials, a clean luxury beauty brand, is debuting in over 250 Ulta locations nationwide following what it calls a “successful online presence” on the retailer’s e-commerce platform.
Meanwhile, Laura Geller Beauty’s partnership with Ulta aims to strengthen its commitment to mature women by making its products available on the retailer’s website alongside a new campaign, “Who Hasn’t?,” which challenges societal narratives around aging.
Oak Essentials enters Ulta
Oak Essentials, founded by lifestyle entrepreneur Jenni Kayne, will now be available in Ulta Beauty stores as part of the retailer’s Sparked program, which showcases emerging brands. The expansion follows strong online sales reports and customer interest in the brand’s skin, body, fragrance, and bath products.
Lauren Harris, CEO at Oak Essentials, says: “Ulta Beauty’s unique position as a destination that seamlessly blends prestige and mainstream beauty, combined with their nationwide presence, and deeply engaged community, makes them the perfect partner for Oak Essentials.”
Ulta’s offerings will now include the brand’s best-sellers like the Moisture Rich Balm, Ritual Oil, and Dew Body Oil. “Oak Essentials’ clean products align with the ethos that Ulta’s customer base is built on,” says Joanne Godard, VP of Sales at Oak Essentials.
Expanding online
Laura Geller Beauty, a brand dedicated to celebrating mature women, now offers its complexion products on Ulta’s online store. The expansion comes at the same time as the brand’s “Who Hasn’t?” campaign launch across its digital platforms, which features anecdotes and testimonials from accomplished female entrepreneurs like Linnie Gold, Renee Greenstein, and Maria McCool.
The women discuss the realities of aging and aim to encourage open conversations and self-acceptance while debunking the notion that vulnerability and success are mutually exclusive.
“At Laura Geller Beauty, we believe aging is a journey to be celebrated, not feared,” says founder Laura Geller. “Through the ‘Who Hasn’t?’ campaign, we’re creating a safe space for women to acknowledge and embrace their insecurities, showing that vulnerability is not a weakness — even for successful women — but a bridge to connection and empowerment.”
Shift to accessibility
Both Oak Essentials and Laura Geller Beauty’s expansions into Ulta highlight a broader industry trend of making beauty more accessible. With large retailers like Ulta and Amazon incorporating niche and mission-driven brands, consumers are presented with a broader range of products tailored to their needs.
Japanese skin care brand Tatcha recently partnered with Ulta Beauty to further expand its international reach in the US to meet the growing consumer demand for Asian beauty practices and holistic self-care in North America and Europe.
Similarly, some brands are launching exclusively on e-commerce platforms like Amazon. Two such companies are Prakti Beauty, a clean beauty brand explicitly scouted for Amazon’s Incubator program, and Vichy Dercos, which launched exclusively on Amazon to address the unmet needs of 60% of Americans who do not currently have access to medicated scalp treatments.
As beauty retailers continue diversifying their offerings, brands focusing on clean formulations, inclusivity, and targeted demographics are finding new growth opportunities. The presence of both Oak Essentials and Laura Geller Beauty at Ulta underscores the evolving landscape of beauty retail, where accessibility and representation are becoming key priorities.