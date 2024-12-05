Tatcha expands US presence joining Ulta Beauty’s brand lineup
Japanese skin care brand Tatcha announces a partnership with Ulta Beauty to further expand its international reach in the US, aligning with the growing consumer interest in Asian beauty practices and holistic self-care in the West. Ulta is one of the largest beauty retailers in the US with more than 1,400 stores nationwide.
Tatcha products will be available at Ulta Beauty stores across the US and online starting January 1, 2025. Known for its formulations that combine modern science with traditional Japanese ingredients, Tatcha’s product line will include its most popular products, like the Dewy Skin Cream, alongside exclusive sets curated for Ulta customers.
These offerings will be part of Ulta Beauty’s prestige skin care collection, both in brick-and-mortar stores and online.
“Everything we do at Tatcha is rooted in intention and purpose,” says Mary Yee, CEO of Tatcha. “This partnership with Ulta Beauty helps us elevate skin care rituals, fostering a deeper connection to self-care.”
Ulta Beauty’s merchandising team expressed similar enthusiasm. “As we enter a new year, where beauty and mental well-being remain priorities for our guests, we are thrilled to welcome Tatcha to our family,” says Penny Coy, Ulta’s senior VP of Merchandising.
Holistic Japanese self-care
Tatchta says its product line is inspired by the Japanese diet, which is widely considered the healthiest diet worldwide. It formulates its products with super-foods, amino acids and AHAs called Hadasei-3, which it links to the nutrient-dense diet containing twice-fermented rice, green tea and algae.
Coy explains that the partnership is a tool to expand holistic self-care to the US and that Tatcha positions skin care routines as “something more than just a way to achieve your skin goals, but as a tool for self-care.”
She continues, saying the partnership comes at a time where “beauty and mental well-being continue to be closely related and a priority” for multi-generational American consumers.
Commitment beyond beauty
Tatcha’s entry into Ulta Beauty also aims to highlight its dedication to social impact. A portion of every purchase supports the Beautiful Faces, Beautiful Futures fund, an initiative in collaboration with Room to Read.
The program aims to combat childhood illiteracy and gender inequality through education, aligning with Ulta’s goal to position beauty as a tool for empowerment in more ways than just self-expression.
An Asian-fusion industry
The demand for Asian beauty products is rising, with more consumers turning to Eastern self-care approaches for their daily routines. Asian exports have reportedly hit new highs in the first half of 2024 in markets like North America, where social media is increasing awareness.
According to DKSH, Asian beauty products offer a ritualized process that uses softer, more natural approaches to skin care that focus on overall wellness. In contrast, European and North American skin care products are rooted in medicine and science.
A recent study highlighted the potential of saclipins, natural compounds found in a rare and edible freshwater blue-green algae known in Japan as Suizenji-nori. The latest investigation explored the anti-aging properties of saclipins, focusing on their effects on collagen and hyaluronic acid production and their role in inhibiting melanin production, which contributes to skin pigmentation.