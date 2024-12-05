Epilady releases inclusive hair removal device for all skin tones
Epilady is launching an at-home hair removal device called Epilaser. With four diode lasers each, users can purchase the Epilaser with the wavelength best suited to their skin tone for hair removal results.
The Epilaser 808 is for lighter skin, while the Epilaser 980 is for darker skin tones. The tool uses a “Smart Vision System” that uses an image processing software to target specific hair follicles, distinguishing between hair and skin.
According to Epilady’s testing, those who used the device 2-3 sessions a week over a 90 day span saw a 70% reduction in hair growth. The Epilator has no limitations on sun exposure before or after treatment.
The brand says the newest addition to the hair removal line is the first FDA-approved device.
For all skin tones
Since the brand’s debut at-home hair removal device in 1986, the Epilaser was designed to meet the growing demand for equal access to hair removal products. Epilady says the new device caters to all skin tones. “We take pride in offering a solution that focuses on consumer convenience and confidence by delivering outstanding results for everyone,” says Moshe Rosenthal, the CEO of Epilady.
Traditional Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) devices can only be used on dark hair and light skin. Hair removal devices work by emitting a tract of light that targets melanin pigments found in darker shades of hair. The contrast between light skin and dark hair follicles ensures that the laser detects the melanin pigments in hair follicles.
IPL devices are ineffective for people with dark hair and dark skin as the contrast is less striking. Due to this, the devices can damage darker skin, causing blisters, burning and hyperpigmentation.
Epilady says that its new system can bypass the problem as the Epilaser 980 produces a wavelength engineered to treat a range of skin tones safely, ensuring that people of all skin tones can have access to efficient, at-home hair removal treatments.