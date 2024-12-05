Coty and Swarovski form a sparkling partnership over fragrance agreement
Multinational beauty company Coty has signed a fragrance agreement with Swarovski, marking the luxury crystal house’s return to the fragrance market.
The deal is a long-term agreement to license, develop, produce and distribute fragrances.
“This licensing agreement aligns with Coty’s successful strategy of focusing on licenses with multi-category potential. We are excited to start working with Swarovski to develop truly brilliant beauty offerings that will inspire elegance and express individuality,” says Jean Holtzmann, Coty’s chief brands officer.
Swarovski, an Austrian business with 2,300 boutiques worldwide, previously launched a fragrance division with its ‘Aura’ perfume in 2010. This fragrance collection was done in collaboration with Clarins Fragrance Group but was discontinued in 2013.
Meanwhile, Swarovski crystals continue to embellish perfume bottles, such as Guerlain’s 2024 special edition Bee Bottle, designed for Chinese New Year. The bottle boasted 142 Swarovski crystals set in a gilded, 24-carat gold dragon.
“Partnering with Coty is a significant step for Swarovski as we continue to expand our brand into new product categories,” says Swarovski’s Michele Molon, chief commercial officer.
“This partnership allows us to bring Swarovski’s unique positioning of Pop Luxury—a luxury that is creative, fun, colorful and joyfully extravagant—to the world of beauty and fragrances while leveraging Coty’s extensive industry expertise.”
Coty fragrance
Coty’s beauty portfolio includes brands that span makeup, fragrance, and skin care, but the company’s growth in mass and prestige fragrances has buoyed revenue. Growth in fragrances across all price points supported 2025 Q1 sales growth and Coty’s Q1 net revenues grew 4.5% on a like for like basis.
When Personal Care Insights reported on Coty’s FY2024 third quarter, Coty CEO Sue Nabi said: “In fact, in Prestige fragrances, we’ve seen category growth trends accelerate over the course of the quarter, speaking to the continued appeal of fragrances to a broad set of consumers.”
“And in this favorable backdrop, Coty is gaining prestige fragrance market share across regions.”
In particular, Coty has been steadily launching collections of “neurocosmetic” perfumes that are purportedly engineered to boost moods and energize the fragrance wearer, such as its Vibes collection with Adidas and Mexx Scenting Experience. A neurocosmetic approach claims to use ingredients that, when applied to the skin, will cause chemical reactions in the brain.
There is a significant body of research that supports connections between skin health and mental well-being. In particular, researchers have found that mental stress can exacerbate conditions such as acne and psoriasis. However, there are many neurocosmetic claims that are not backed by extensive testing or research, says Dr. Joe Schwarcz, a chemist and director of McGill University’s Office for Science and Society. As a result, experts caution that such claims that accompany personal care products should be viewed warily.