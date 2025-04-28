SCCS warns of endocrine disruptors and genotoxic ingredients in cosmetics
The European Commission’s Scientific Committee on Consumer Safety (SCCS) has published a preliminary opinion on the safety of Benzophenone-2 (BP-2) and Benzophenone-5 (BP-5) in cosmetic products. The SCCS says BP-2 may pose a risk to consumers due to possible genotoxic and endocrine activities, but BP-5 is considered safe when used under specific concentration limits.
Endocrine disruptors have been linked to a range of health problems, and cosmetics regulators are under pressure to reassess older ingredient approvals as new scientific understanding emerges. Genotoxic activity refers to the ability to damage genetic information within a cell.
The SCCS said that BP-2 shows clear estrogenic activity in laboratory and animal studies, based on available evidence. However, the lack of sufficient data on repeated dose toxicity and reproductive toxicity prevents the committee from concluding on its overall safety.
Meanwhile, BP-5 was deemed safe for use up to 5% in products like sunscreens, face creams, and lipsticks. The SCCS evaluated the ingredient using safety data from its close chemical analog, BP-4.
The current evaluation focuses solely on consumer safety and does not cover possible environmental impacts. It invites public comments until 17 June 2025.
Health threats
Endocrine disruptors interfere with the normal functioning of hormonal systems in humans and animals. Hormones help regulate bodily functions, including growth, metabolism, and reproduction. Exposure to these chemicals during critical periods of development, such as pregnancy or early childhood, can have lasting adverse effects.
Endocrine disruptors mimic or block hormones, which can lead to a range of health issues, such as developmental delays, fertility problems, neurological disorders, and increased cancer risks.
Organizations like the Environmental Working Group (EWG) campaign for greater transparency regarding endocrine-disrupting chemicals in personal care products. Despite growing awareness, ingredients like BP-2 still appear in several formulations.
According to the EWG’s database, products containing BP-2 are not eligible for the EWG Verified mark. The EWG flags BP-2 as a moderate hazard ingredient, citing concerns about its links to endocrine disruption, potential cancer risk, and adverse environmental impact.
Listings on the EWG database show that BP-2 appears in two female fragrances by the Ocean Pacific (OP) brand, with hazard scores of 5/10 and 6/10. Prell shampoos (all rated 5/10), Aéropostale body sprays (both 4/10), and hair treatments from brands like Luster’s Pink and Avon also contain the ingredient.
According to the EWG’s database, men’s fragrances are the product category with the most frequent use of BP-2.
Notably, nail care brand OPI’s moisturizers containing BP-2 are among the most concerning, with hazard scores of 9/10 and 10/10.
Preliminary opinion on BP-2
The SCCS preliminary opinion on BP-2 is based on a comprehensive review of the available scientific literature, in vitro and in vivo studies, and computational models. The committee determined that BP-2 demonstrates clear estrogenic activity, which mimics the natural hormone estrogen, potentially leading to hormonal imbalances and associated health risks.
Both laboratory and animal studies support the classification of BP-2 as an endocrine-active substance.
Despite this evidence, the SCCS found the overall data package on BP-2 incomplete. The committee says the potential for genotoxicity could not be ruled out.
Furthermore, data on repeated dose toxicity and reproductive toxicity were either limited or entirely lacking. The SCCS says this gap makes it impossible for the committee to conclude that BP-2 is safe for use in cosmetics.
Given the demonstrated endocrine activity and the unresolved questions around genotoxicity, the SCCS deems BP-2 in cosmetic products a potential risk to human health.
The committee’s preliminary opinion states that further data would be necessary to assess the ingredient’s safety properly.
Conditions for BP-5 use
The SCCS’s opinion on BP-5 is more reassuring for manufacturers and consumers than that of BP-2. Due to a lack of direct toxicological data for BP-5, the committee relied on a read-across method.
Based on the available data from BP-4, which the committee used to evaluate BP-5, the SCCS concluded that BP-5 is safe for cosmetic products when applied at concentrations up to 5%.
However, the SCCS cautioned that even with the read-across data, ongoing vigilance and more scientific evaluation are needed.