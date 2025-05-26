E.L.F. to increase prices after tariffs and inflation “hit them hard”
E.L.F. Cosmetics has announced on Instagram that it is increasing its product prices by US$1, citing tariffs as the culprit. The brand will implement the price rise in August this year.
The California, US-based company, says on the social media post: “Not gonna lie, inflation and tariffs are hitting us hard.”
E.L.F. heavily relies on production from China, leaving it vulnerable to US President Donald Trump’s 145% “Liberation Day” tariffs. The tariffs were lowered last month to 30%, pending negotiations between the economic superpowers. China also lowered a retaliatory tariff on US imports from 125% to 10%.
Despite the lowered tariffs, E.L.F.’s price increase and transparent wording signal the industry is feeling the heat of the ongoing trade battle.
The developing tariff situation has also hit Revolution Beauty and Coty. Both companies pointed to the recent economic turmoil for their sales drops, but Revolution Beauty remained hopeful for recovery after the recent tariff reductions on China.
E.L.F. says that “bringing [consumers] the best of beauty is getting more expensive,” and they are “keeping an eye on the tariff situation as it evolves.”
However, 75% of the brand’s products will remain US$10 and under to remain true to its affordable positioning.
The company will release its fourth quarter 2025 earnings on May 28.
Amid the global economic fluctuations, E.L.F. Beauty recently made its debut at retailers Kruidvat, the Netherlands, and Trekpleister, Belgium, to expand its presence and develop its international growth strategy.