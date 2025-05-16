Beyond The Headlines: ELC brings beauty science to youth, MAC reformulates Studio Fix
This week, the Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) held an event to show children the science and technology behind beauty innovations, hoping to inspire future scientists in the industry. Meanwhile, Mac Cosmetics launched a reformulation of its famous Studio Fix Powder, and German cosmetic manufacturer Henkel reported a 3.5% sales drop in Q1.
Business news
ELC scientists, engineers, and supply chain experts said it researched sustainable packaging and innovative product developments. Members of the company also engaged in activities to inspire young minds (aged five to 12). For the second year in a row, the company sponsored STEM Weekend in New York, showcasing the science and technology behind its beauty products. The company held activities for participants such as product formulation, natural ingredients, packaging, emulsions, and quality testing. ELC said it’s committed to inspiring young minds and showing them a potential future career path in science and engineering in the beauty industry.
The International Fragrance Association (IFRA) co-hosted an event with the International Organization of Flavor Industry and the China Fragrance, Flavor, and Cosmetics Industry Association to advance sustainability in the Chinese industry. IFRA stressed that global science should be paired with local action to balance safety and sustainability for a green transition.
E.L.F. Beauty announced it will retail at Kruidvat, the Netherlands, and Trekpleister, Belgium, to expand its presence and further develop its international growth strategy. It aims to make its products easily accessible for “every eye, lip, and face.” It now retails in 15 countries in brick-and-mortar stores and has a global e-commerce reach. The products will be available to buy in stores on May 26.
Hatch Mama landed in Ulta Beauty, making its debut at a national retailer. The brand focuses on products targeting maternity, mainly skin care for the unique needs during pregnancy and postpartum. Products available now at Ulta Beauty include Hatch Mama’s belly oil for stretch-mark-prone skin, a cooling leg and foot cream for swelling, and a nipple balm for ultra-sensitive areas.
Product launches
Mac Cosmetics reformulated one of its bestsellers, the Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation. The product debuted in 1992 and has been re-engineered with a new formula and packaging. The company also announced its latest retail concept, which aims to bring a “fresh approach” to beauty shoppers and increase engagement. It includes a “Get ready with Mac” space decorated as a nightclub bathroom for customers to experiment with new looks. The store will host drag bingo, live DJ sets, and makeup masterclasses.
BIC launched a new razor for precision and smooth shaving experiences for men. The BIC 5 Flex Sensitive razor has been dermatologist-tested and clinically proven for sensitive skin. It has five blades for a close shave, which suits men looking for a clean cut shave. The company said a study including 1,250 men showed that 87% have experienced skin issues like dry skin, acne, itchiness, or irritability while shaving. The new razor aims to meet this target group and offer a shaving solution for sensitive skin.
Beverly Hills MD introduced its Dermal Repair Complex, a dietary supplement addressing healthy aging from within. The ingredients target visible aging at the source, including hydrolyzed collagen, which is highly absorbent and provides the skin with amino acids to maintain firmness and elasticity. It also has saw palmetto, a botanical extract known to reduce the hormone that can accelerate skin aging — dihydrotestosterone. It also includes the natural compound methylsulfonylmethane, which supports skin structure and collagen production.
Sexual wellness brand Lemme, founded by Kourtney Kardashian, launched its Lemme Play supplement. The daily gummy contains an S7 Nitric Oxide Complex (seven plant-based, nitric oxide-boosting ingredients). The formulation also includes the botanical extract horny goat weed — commonly used for erectile dysfunction — and maca root, which targets libido.
Financial news
Henkel reported a 3.5% decline in sales for the first quarter of 2025. The German cosmetics manufacturer, holding brands like Schwarzkopf and Dial, had a group-wide sales drop of 1% year-on-year to €5.24 billion (US$5.87 billion). Sales of the consumer brand segment, including personal care, dropped to €2.48 billion (US$2.78 billion). The results reflect inflation-sensitive consumers in the personal care industry, especially in North America. Revenue in the region dropped by 3.4% organically. The company is also attributing the decrease to ongoing tariff volatility.
Meanwhile, the Japanese cosmetics group Shiseido reported increased profit to ¥3.69 billion (US$25.36 million) in Q1 despite an 8.3% year-on-year sales drop. Its sales dropped to ¥228.2 billion (US$1.57 billion), compared to ¥249.5 billion (US$1.71 billion) last year. The company says the Q1 results reflect prior restructuring efforts and portfolio adjustments. It says its future focus will be on operational efficiency and cost control to navigate ongoing macroeconomic pressures.
Brazil-based Natura &Co Latam announced 15% profitability in its Q1 report for 2025, a recurring EBITDA margin of 15%, a gross margin of 67.1%, and a 12.2% net revenue in its business unit in Latin America. Its total revenue amounted to R$6.7 billion (US$1.18 billion), mainly driven by expanding the market with existing brands such as Avon and Natura. The company also details that greater efficiency in administration and management contributes to the increase.