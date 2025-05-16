Amorepacific and Bubble boost higher education with research and scholarship programs
Amorepacific has demonstrated the efficacy of its two proprietary ingredients in improving skin aging and immune response through a program with the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, US.
The cosmetics company’s RE.D Flavonoid, derived from the camellia plant, was found to improve photo-aging symptoms on the face and neck without irritation. Meanwhile, Senomune, a saponin component from green tea extract, showed that it mitigated immune cell damage and inflammatory responses caused by particulate matter.
The findings were presented at the 2025 Society for Investigative Dermatology (SID) Annual Meeting in San Diego, California, last week.
The New Beauty Research Initiative (NBRI) is a collaborative research program that Amorepacific has maintained with the Department of Dermatology at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine since 2022. The two organizations conduct research on skin aging.
At this year’s SID meeting, NBRI program participant professor Anna Chien’s research team presented the efficacy of Amorepacific’s bio-flavonoid ingredient, RE.D Flavonoid, and professor Martin Alphonse’s research team presented the benefits of the green tea-derived ingredient, Senomune.
Ingredient efficacy
Chien’s team observed notable improvements across significant signs of skin aging, including fine lines, skin texture, pores, radiance, and pigmentation. Changes in skin texture and radiance appeared from the eighth week of use.
Amorepacific says the research was based on long-term results from North American consumers of diverse ethnicities who used RE.D Flavonoid for six months. The study indicates that RE.D Flavonoid works by blocking signal transmission in skin aging and inhibiting collagen damage, which plays a major role in skin elasticity.
Alphonse’s team revealed that Senomune reduced immune aging and chronic inflammatory reactions due to external environmental factors by balancing the metabolic functions of immune cells.
The research was conducted using peripheral blood mononuclear cells from humans. The researchers observed reduced stress responses in immune cells to harmful environmental elements in groups pre-treated with the ingredient.
Dr. Suh Byung-fhy, CTO and head of Amorepacific’s R&I Center, says: “The ongoing NBRI collaborative research program for Skin Longevity of our global customers provides a valuable opportunity to demonstrate the scientific excellence of Amorepacific’s slow-aging skin care technology.”
“Amorepacific will continue to focus on beauty solution research aimed at activating the skin’s fundamental recovery capabilities beyond mere symptom improvement.”
Bubble scholarship
In other university partnerships, Bubble announced its first-ever campus scholarship program, Face The Future. The program provides financial support for students’ academic and post-college endeavors.
“Our goal goes far beyond skin care, and we want to be a brand that supports your ambitions, champions your growth, and shows up for you as you work toward your future,” says Marianne Robinson, senior director of community at Bubble.
Until July 10, applications are open to Bubble brand and campus ambassadors alongside the general US public.
Bubble will grant 21 scholarships to eligible applicants who “embody Bubble’s values of authenticity, creativity, innovation, and community while making a difference in their schools and local communities.”
“Community is at the heart and soul of what we do at Bubble,” says Shai Eisenmann, founder and CEO of Bubble.
“We’re deeply inspired by the individuals who are making a difference, and we want to celebrate and support the people who are making a real impact in their communities. Bubble isn’t just about skin care — it’s about self-expression, empowerment, and showing up for each other, and we’re here to walk alongside our community every step of the way.”
The recipients will be announced in September of this year. The scholarships will be US$1,000, US$3,000, US$5,000, and US$7,500. One Bubble ambassador will get a US$10,000 scholarship.