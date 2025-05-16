Dermatologists call for greener practices after study reveals high GHG emissions
A study identifying dermatology as an unexpected polluter has led dermatologists to call for more ecological practices. The American Journal of Managed Care (AJMC) researchers argue that microplastics in rise-off formulations, high plastic use, and energy consumption make the industry an inordinate driver of GHG emissions.
Dermatology is a branch of medicine focusing on the skin. The sector uses and prescribes an array of skin care solutions, ranging from topical to surgical. Topical solutions may contain microplastics that leak into the environment when rinsed off. Meanwhile, dermatologists use many tools and single-use applications that involve plastic waste when performing a surgical procedure.
The study highlights dermatological practices’ harmful contribution to environmental and human health. It argues that skin care formulations that contain high levels of PFAS harm the skin, which can, in turn, lead to the consumer needing dermatological practices, driving further unsustainable production and consumption.
Experts discuss
Following the study’s findings, industry experts gathered at the Annual American Dermatology meeting to discuss the implications and solutions. The meeting attendees suggested that existing climate-friendly approaches should be taken to minimize the industry’s contribution to environmental pollution. The AJMC has released key takeaways from the meeting.
One of the speakers at the meeting, Eva Parker, a certified dermatologist and assistant professor of dermatology at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, US, said that health care accounts for 5% of the total GHG emissions, especially dermatology, which generates significant procedural waste, uses high amounts of plastic, and consumes a lot of energy.
“We have a moral imperative to decarbonize our delivery of dermatologic care and to prioritize climate and health in our research, advocacy, and policies,” said Parker.
“We must include the impact of climate change on social determinants of health and support, resiliency, and social justice in vulnerable and marginalized populations.”
Unsustainable beauty
The AJMC states that global temperatures have risen by 1.15 degrees Celsius since the 1880s, and 2024 was the hottest year on record. Dermatologists at the meeting urged prompt policies addressing their field’s environmental impact.
The researchers stress that there are many ways to cut carbon emissions.
“The transition from fossil fuel sources to renewable energy sources for utilization is just one aspect. Additionally, it is important to implement policies to reduce overdiagnostics, overtreatment, and overprescribing,” reads the study.
Another issue in skin care practices is the use of microplastics. Dennis Niebel, a senior medical doctor at the Department of Dermatology at the University Hospital in Regensburg, Germany, said that plastic, made mainly by fossil fuel-driven synthetic or semisynthetic polymers, is crucial in health care and dermatology.
However, Niebel adds that microplastics’ health risks cannot be ignored. He said people are exposed to microplastics in personal care products, textile microfibers, and environmental releases, and that it may penetrate the skin and interact with cells.
He says that clinical research on microplastics and the skin is limited, and that dermatologists should avoid microplastics in cosmetics and reduce single-use plastics.
“We [dermatologists] should actively reduce plastic where possible by choosing sustainable products, educating our patients, influencing industry practices, and reducing plastic pollution to mitigate health risks.”
Chemical pollutants
Another significant issue in dermatology is PFAS, also known as forever chemicals.
Exposure to PFAS is linked to skin conditions such as melanoma, psoriasis, and atopic dermatitis. The absorption of PFAS through the skin can cause oxidative DNA damage, disrupt the skin barrier, and affect the endocrine system.
Also at the meeting, Annika Belzer, a dermatology resident at the University of California, US, says that comprehensive data on the most common legacy PFAS exists. Still, there are approximately 10,000 emerging PFAS compounds for which little or no data exist on their toxicity to humans or ecosystems.
Beltzer urges dermatologists to raise awareness of PFAS exposure, support future research, and inform patients about potential risks.
“GHG emissions are the primary driver of climate change. Therefore, appropriately using surgical instruments and medical supplies in dermatology is a medical example that promotes climate mitigation,” the AJMC stresses in a statement.