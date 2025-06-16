Elopak and Kompak debut sustainable cartons for home and personal care
Elopak and Kompak Nederland, a European home and personal care company, have announced a sustainable carton packaging initiative.
The partnership has resulted in the creation of a showroom at the Kompak site in Etten-Leur, the Netherlands. The showroom will display Elopak’s D-PAK carton range, now adapted for the home and personal care sector.
The D-PAK carton can reduce the amount of plastic used by up to 80% compared to conventional personal care packaging like pouches or plastic bottles. It can be used as primary packaging or a refill solution and does not compromise safety or functionality.
Geert Buijsman, CEO at Kompak, says: “We see huge potential for the D-PAK carton. It is highly functional, sustainable, and cost-effective. With D-PAK cartons, you can streamline processes, cut costs, and explore new markets.”
Showroom success
In the showroom, customers can design, handle, and fill the carton packaging, which can be used for detergents, household cleaning products, and liquid soaps.
“In a world dominated by digital touchpoints, the desire for tangible experiences is stronger than ever — even in B2B,” says Dirk Endlich, vice president of Plastic to Carton at Elopak. “With the showroom for D-PAK cartons, we want to create trust and offer an exciting new experience.”
The display also features a multimedia “wall of cartons,” design samples, and information on the packaging’s life cycle, intended to highlight the “versatility, sustainability, and marketing potential of D-PAK.”
Expanding applications
As the collaboration moves forward, two Elopak filling lines were installed at Kompack, with a third to follow later in the year. According to Elopak, the setup is designed to facilitate high flexibility and fast market launches, which are important for brands looking to switch to sustainable packaging.
Elopak, Orkla Home and Personal Care, and Dow recently unveiled a new line of D-Pak cartons featuring a mix of circular (recycled) PE and bio-circular (renewable) polymers. The line aims to facilitate compliance with the EU’s Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation, which mandates incorporating recycled content in packaging by 2030.