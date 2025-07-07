Symrise opens French fragrance site to merge operations and boost raw material access
Symrise subsidiary Société Française d’Aromatiques (SFA) Neroli has opened a fragrance production and development site in Saint-Cézaire-sur-Siagne, France. The new campus spans 10,000 m² and combines the activities of three previously separate fragrance companies — SFA Romani, Créations & Parfums, and Floressence — which were recently merged under the SFA Neroli brand.
The facility is located in the Grasse area, where Symrise is also connected to Maison Lautier 1795 and the Delaire 1876 fragrance base library.
The company says the campus will bring together perfumers, R&D teams, and supply chain staff to increase efficiency and production capacity while expanding access to natural raw materials cultivated in the region.
The opening is part of Symrise’s broader strategy to strengthen its presence in southern France and increase the output of locally sourced, sustainably produced fragrance compositions. According to the company, the site is equipped to serve regional and international clients, focusing on streamlining the development and supply process.
The site is intended to function as a central hub for creative and technical expertise, emphasizing natural ingredient partnerships and traditional perfumery methods used in the region.
Fragrance ecosystem
Symrise aims to simplify its regional structure and improve access to raw materials by merging three fragrance houses and moving operations to a single site. The proximity to Maison Lautier 1795 supports the cultivation, harvesting, and distillation of local ingredients used in fragrance creation.
The company will continue collaborating with local growers to support sustainable agricultural practices. These efforts are tied to Symrise’s goal of creating traceable, natural fragrance ingredients, integrated into its wider product portfolio.
UNESCO recognized the Grasse region for its perfume-making traditions in 2018. Symrise has maintained a presence in the area through various subsidiaries and acquisitions over the past decades.
Fragrance news
In other fragrance news, Takasago perfumers Aurélien Guichard and Leonardo Lucheze have co-developed Wild Violet, the latest eau de parfum in Boss The Collection. The fragrance combines violet notes with leather and velvet-inspired accords.
The composition is designed to balance softness and boldness, adding to the luxury line’s focus on material-inspired scents. Boss The Collection features scents for easy daily wear while maintaining a refined profile.
Agraria San Francisco also recently introduced a fragrance, Tomato Oakmoss, that combines notes of heirloom tomato vines, dewy oakmoss, and wild vetiver.
Recently, Eurofragance announced a €10 million (US$11.58 million) investment to expand its fragrance manufacturing plant in Barcelona, Spain, tripling its production capacity in Rubí, Spain.