Sisal and soybean extracts emerge as promising anti-inflammatory and anti-aging skin care ingredients
New research on sisal and green soybean extracts indicates they offer anti-inflammatory and anti-aging benefits, making them attractive as natural skin care ingredients. Sisal waste is upcycled for topical inflammation relief, while green soybean extract targets pigmentation and aging, promoting sustainability and bioactive efficacy in cosmetic formulations.
A study in Cosmetics studied the effects of a topical cream made from Agave sisalana, commonly known as sisal. This plant shows promising anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties. Brazil is noted to be the largest producer of this type of plant.
The scientists developed the cream from sisal residues, a by-product from processing sisal leaves for their fibers. This presents an upcycled solution, leading scientists to look at the potential uses of the therapeutic actives of sisal residue.
The study focused on the ethanol-extracted fraction of sisal, referred to as the Alcoholic Fraction of Sisal (AFS), which contains two sapogenins: hecogenin and tigogenin. Traditionally used for various health benefits, the plant metabolites showed anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties in the lab and when tested on living organisms.
Anti-inflammatory action
The researchers looked at how different concentrations of AFS affected inflammatory immune response markers. Laboratory tests showed that AFS had notable anti-inflammatory activity without toxic effects on cells.
The Cell Viability (MTT) Assay examined AFS’s cytotoxicity and found that, even at high concentrations, it did not damage healthy cells.
Another test saw that AFS significantly inhibits phagocytosis, an immune response that can lead to chronic inflammation.
In the third test, scientists observed that AFS stabilized red blood cells in models of inflammation, indicating that it may shield other body cell types by limiting the release of excessive enzymes that can harm cells during inflammation.
Tests performed on rats demonstrated that AFS could reduce pain and inflammation, similar to standard anti-inflammatory drugs. Researchers tested AFS at different doses to examine its impact on acute and chronic inflammation-induced pain.
Researchers developed a cream containing 5 mg/g AFS that showed “significant” anti-inflammatory effects in animal models, especially in the acute inflammation phase. They claim its effects were comparable to those of dexamethasone, a common anti-inflammatory medication, although dexamethasone performed better in the chronic inflammation phase.
Sustainable opportunity for industry
The study suggests that sisal waste in Brazil is a sustainable source of plant-derived ingredients for the cosmetics industry, which can, in turn, economically benefit communities reliant on sisal cultivation.
In related research, scientists developed a new phytocosmetic product using sisal, which has antioxidant, anti-aging and photoprotective benefits in a cream-gel formulation.
High bioactive extraction
Another recent study in Cosmetics suggests that green soybean seed (Glycine max L.) extract may be a promising ingredient in anti-aging skin care products due to its high content of procyanidins and antioxidant activity.
According to the study, green soybean extract can block tyrosinase, an enzyme involved in melanin synthesis, by more than 60%. It suggests the extract’s potential for skin-whitening and anti-aging products, with further implications for sustainable cosmetic manufacturing practices. Procyanidins are a class of flavonoids that are commonly found in apples, grape seeds, nuts and red wine and can be used to treat pigmentation and aging-related skin conditions because of their antioxidant qualities.
Researchers at Chiang Mai University in Thailand created an extract using the ultrasound-assisted extraction (UAE) method, which improves the extraction of procyanidins from green soybean seeds. This process resulted in stable bioactive compounds in the extract, which maintained these properties as a serum for four to six weeks when stored under cool temperatures.
The paper suggests this finding has potential applications in skin care formulations and larger-scale commercial production.
Tackling tyrosinase
The study suggests that green soybean extract could be a natural alternative to synthetic ingredients in whitening products, reducing concerns about the potential side effects of chemical skin lighteners.
The researchers also claim that the UAE process optimizes the extraction of bioactive compounds while potentially reducing costs and environmental impact by using a lower temperature and keeping energy usage down. This can also help companies scale the extracts because there is no need to use organic solvents.