Beyond The Headlines: Clean Girl voted top 2024 trend, Natura &Co strong Q3 growth
In industry news this week, IPSY named Clean Girl as 2024’s top beauty trend, Natura &Co reported strong financial growth and fashion brand Claire’s launched a new line of fragrances and body care products aimed at Gen Zalpha.
Trends
At the Beautycon event, attendees crowned Clean Girl as IPSY’s 2024 Beauty Trend of the Year. Thousands of beauty enthusiasts voted for their favorite trends, with Clean Girl emerging as the winner, highlighting its appeal. This trend emphasizes a fresh-faced, natural look with a polished finish, featuring multipurpose products like cream blushes for a unified appearance.
Business
Natura &Co reported a 17.4% year-over-year revenue increase in Q3 2024, reaching R$6 billion (US$1 billion), driven mainly by growth in Natura Brazil and the recovery of Avon CFT. Gross margin in Latin America improved while recurring EBITDA rose by 52% to R$870 million (US$150 million). Natura &Co also de-consolidated Avon Products due to its Chapter 11 filing.
Launches
Claire’s launched C by Claire’s, a collection that includes moisturizers, scrubs, hair mists and fragrances like “Be The Most,” a signature scent with pistachio, vanilla musk and citrus notes. Building on the brand’s fashion accessory legacy, the line offers products in vibrant packaging and at accessible prices. C by Claire’s is available in stores and online, with additional products planned for future release.
Canadian hair care brand Designme expanded into the US market through a partnership with Nordstrom, making its vegan, cruelty-free products available on Nordstrom.com and in stores by early 2025. Designme launched with 45 products across its Puff.Me, Gloss.Me, Bounce.Me, Quickie.Me, Fab.Me and Hold.Me collections. Since its 2016 launch, Designme has supported over 100,000 stylists across 20,000 North American salons, strengthening its D2C and salon partnerships.
Julep relaunched its nail polish category with a new 21-free Gel Nail Polish Collection, offering a clean, air-drying formula designed for long-lasting shine. The collection includes nine shades and features a round brush for smoother application. The formula is said to be free from 21 toxic ingredients, offers buildable coverage and can be easily removed with gentle polish remover. This launch marks Julep’s return to its roots as a nail polish brand but updated to appeal to today’s conscious consumers seeking clean, convenient products.
Cerē launched The Diviner, a chrysanthemum-shaped personal pleasure product designed to enhance sexual wellness. Cerē founder, Dr. Amir Marashi, oversaw the creation of The Diviner, a sensory experience featuring a 60 cm² vibrating surface, a 10,000 RPM piston and 5,000 RPM petals. The Diviner, made of medical-grade silicone and available in a variety of colors, embodies Cerē’s goal to improve sexual health as a component of overall wellness and close the “orgasm gap.”
Finally All Natural launched a new line of skin care products focused on natural ingredients and skin health. The brand offers products like a face oil designed to enhance skin hydration and barrier and additional products such as Scalp Oil and Beard Oil for targeted care. Finally All Natural says it uses transparency and scientifically validated formulas, avoiding irritants and synthetic compounds. The brand aims to redefine natural skin care with clinically proven results and plans to expand its product offerings.
GoGlow introduced an air-filtration system, developed from founder Melanie Richards’ patented technology, to improve safety and air quality in sunless tanning. The system features a walk-in booth with controlled airflow and filters to minimize airborne tanning solution particles and circulate clean air. The innovation seeks to address the growing consumer demand for wellness-focused beauty experiences. As GoGlow expands, the system will be implemented in all new franchise locations in the US.
Celebrations
L’Oréal USA awarded five female postdoctoral scientists grants as part of its 2024 For Women in Science (FWIS) program, which has supported women in STEM for over 20 years. The recipients, working in fields from microbiology to climate science, include Katherine Ennis, Emily McGuinness, Caterina Profaci, Andréa Hughes and Taylor Hersh. The awardees will attend an awards ceremony in Washington, DC, US, and engage in mentorship and networking events. Since 2003, the program has provided over US$5 million in grants to support women in scientific research.
In celebration of World Kindness Day, E.L.F. Cosmetics partnered with Beekman 1802 to launch a kindness-themed game within E.L.F.’s Roblox experience, E.L.F. UP! They introduced a quest featuring baby goats and kindness-themed activities, allowing players to unlock digital fashion items by completing quests with E.L.F. Beauty’s CMO Kory Marchisotto and Beekman 1802 founders as in-game characters. The joint experience, aimed at promoting kindness and inclusivity, went live with a Twitch livestream event.
In its 2024 Christmas campaign, The Perfume Shop focused on the question, “What gift do you get for the person who gives everything?” The campaign features a film where Santa faces various challenges while delivering presents, then returns home to a gift from Mrs. Claus — a Boss Bottled Absolu Parfum Intense. The campaign will run until December 24 on digital and social media platforms such as Meta, TikTok and video on demand, with the goal of achieving over three million views.