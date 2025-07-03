Plastic Free July: Doctor calls for transparency as study reveals unawareness of microplastics in period products
A study by sustainable femcare brand Fluus has revealed that 68% of users are unaware of toxic chemicals like PFAS, phthalates, heavy metals, and microplastics in conventional pads and tampons. The report coincides with the kick-off of Plastic Free July, a global movement advocating against plastic pollution.
Fluus says that period products are often overlooked despite their significant environmental impact and potential health concerns.
Former UK National Health Service doctor and Fluus brand founder Dr. Olivia Ahn urges greater transparency around femcare. The new study puts brands under renewed pressure to address the oversight of period products as a source of hidden microplastics and chemicals.
Despite the risks, Ahn says public awareness and transparency on product safety and composition remain alarmingly low.“Plastic Free July presents an ideal opportunity to rethink our period routine,” she says.
“Most people don’t realize they’re exposing themselves to potentially harmful chemicals every month through their period products. These toxic substances are absorbed directly into the bloodstream, yet there’s a major gap in regulation and public awareness.”
According to the company, disposable period products contribute substantially to environmental pollution, with non-biodegradable waste and microplastics impacting waterways and landfills. They report that many pads and tampons contain up to 90% plastic and can take 500-800 years to biodegrade.
A 2024 study by the Women’s Environmental Network (WEN) underscores the environmental impact of period products, which generate 28,114 metric tons of waste annually in the UK.
The body burden
The WEN finds that the menstruating population will use more than 11,000 disposable menstrual products in their lifetime. This figure is based on an average of 38 years, using 22 items of menstrual products per cycle, with 13 cycles per year.
Regular usage of conventional period products poses a health risk to users due to the high absorbedncy of the vaginal tissue which allows the chemicals to enter the body more easily straight therough the bloodstream — bypassing the body’s detoxification system.
Constant, low-level exposure to plastic-derived chemicals, like those found in menstrual products, that accumulate in the human body over time, often referred to as the ‘body burden,’ could be linked to serious health risks, including hormonal disruption, infertility, immune health, and cancer.
“Small switches in our monthly essentials can significantly impact personal health and environmental well-being,” says Ahn.
Personal Care Insights recently reported on the Pesticide Action Network UK’s discovery of a pesticide in tampons. The charity revealed that the pesticide content detected was 40 times higher than permitted in drinking water. Researchers tested 15 boxes of tampons from UK shops and supermarkets for traces of pesticides and found that one box contained glyphosate, which the WHO linked to causing cancer in 2015.
Meanwhile, scientists have called for potential period product health risks to be exposed after a study uncovered that tampon use is a possible source of exposure to toxic metals. Research revealed that metals, including lead and arsenic, were detected in organic and inorganic tampons. Various brands were tested during the research.
A call for change
In addition to the lack of awareness around harmful ingredients, the recent study by Fluus revealed that 86% of people want more sustainable menstrual solutions that are biodegradable, plastic-free, and kinder to the planet.
This growing consumer demand, led substantially by Gen Z and Millennials, drove Fluus to develop flushable period pads. The brand claims these pads are safe for the body and planet, as they are free from microplastics and don’t contribute to landfill waste. Flushtec technology enables the pads to biodegrade in water post-flush in less than 30 days.
WEN also reveals that some period pants can contain PFAS, linked to certain cancers, infertility, developmental disorders, obesity, miscarriage, asthma, and allergies.
Last year, Swedish intimate hygiene brand Intimina launched toxic-free Bloom Period Underwear. The underwear’s mainlining is made with natural fibers: 95% organic cotton and 5% spandex. It was designed alongside medical consultants and gynecologists and is OEKO-TEX certified.
Dr. Alyssa Dweck, a practicing gynecologist and Intimina’s sexual and reproductive health expert, said, “Period health and wellness have become increasingly important to millennial and Gen Z consumers as more information becomes available about the effects of toxic chemicals on our bodies.”
WEN reports that 82% of British adults support mandatory labelling for single-use products containing plastic.