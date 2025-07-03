Omega-3 innovations: New sources, delivery formats and holistic health benefits
Despite growing demand for omega-3s, many consumers don’t consume enough eicosapentaenoic acids (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acids (DHA) to reap their health benefits, like heart and brain health, immunity, healthy aging, and beauty-from-within. Traditional fish and krill oil sources are insufficient to meet this untapped market potential, priming the market for alternatives like algae-based omegas.
Nutrition Insight explores the latest innovations, sustainability benefits of algae oils, and health impacts of omega-3s with dsm-firmenich, Gelita, GC Rieber VivoMega, Epax, and Aker BioMarine.
Brent MacDonald, director of Global Business Development in Algal Lipids at dsm-firmenich, points to a rise in alternative sources to fish oil as a significant trend, as plant-based sources of EPA and DHA are becoming top priorities for brands seeking supply and price certainty.
“A rapidly growing global population, in combination with climate change and environmental shifts, is putting immense strain on our wild ocean fisheries.”
“This shift toward algal sources addresses not only supply challenges but also a critical global health need,” he adds. “With 80% of the world’s population not consuming recommended omega-3 quantities, algal-based EPA and DHA sources are essential to address universal deficiencies while eliminating marine ecosystem impact.”
Jessica Pföhler, senior expert in Global Category Management Pharma and CP Innovation at Gelita, adds that there is a need for clear differentiation in the omega-3 supplement market “through the choice of high-quality raw materials and by offering delivery formats that are better tailored to specific consumer needs.”
“For example, Gelita is actively developing alternative dosage forms, such as chewable capsules designed to be more accessible for those who have difficulty swallowing traditional supplements.”
Untapped potential
Simon Riise, director of Business Development at GC Rieber VivoMega, believes the omega-3 ingredient market offers “great opportunities.”
“The industry is still relatively young, and despite supply challenges from Peru, where essentially one year of supply was lost, the demand side remained surprisingly strong, showing the robustness of the market and the sound value proposition and health benefits of EPA and DHA omega-3.”
“Even in developed markets, there is huge untapped potential, where we see new players entering the ingredient market as it is a must-have within the nutraceutical category,” he adds.
Pointing to insights from the “Omega-3 World Map: 2024 Update” review article, Thomas Gulbrandsen, global sales and marketing director at Epax, says that major countries like the US, Canada, and Brazil have “significant gaps in omega-3 consumption, offering room for growth.
At the same time, he underscores the importance of sustainability as a priority for Epax and other ingredient suppliers aiming to meet these market opportunities. “All our raw materials, derived from fish, are rigorously third-party sustainability verified to ensure responsible harvesting practices and full utilization of resources.”
The case for algae oil
Kristi Ekrann Aarak, technical business development manager at GC Rieber VivoMega, underscores that the active compounds of omega-3s, EPA and DHA, are “the same, whether derived from fish or algae.” She says the difference lies in the material, sustainability profile, and production method.
“Fish oil remains the primary source of omega-3s today. It is a well-established, efficient source with long experience in processing, quality control, and clinical documentation. When responsibly sourced and processed to high standards, fish oil provides a potent, high-quality ingredient with proven health benefits and strong global acceptance.”
Meanwhile, algae oil offers a high-quality, plant-based alternative that does not rely on marine resources. Ekrann Aarak explains that this allows for a stable and predictable supply chain and is particularly relevant in markets or segments that prioritize plant-based ingredients.
“As technology and cost structures continue to develop, algae oil has the potential to complement fish oil by meeting growing demand in a sustainable and scalable way.”
MacDonald from dsm-firmenich highlights a need to educate consumers on these alternative sources, as some assume algal-based omega-3s don’t offer the same benefits as traditional sources.
“Fish get their omega-3 from algae through the food chain — so by cultivating algae directly in a closed, controlled environment, we eliminate marine ecosystem impact entirely.”
For example, he details that switching to dsm-firmenich’s algal-sourced life’s Omega saves 41 metric tons of fish for every ton of omega-3s.
Formulating with omega-3s
Innova Market Insights data indicates that softgels are the most popular delivery format for omega-3 supplements, taking up 46% of product launches between 2024 and 2025, followed by capsules (25%) and gummies (7%).
Pföhler highlights some of Gelita’s solutions to help brands create omega-3 supplements with these different delivery formats. She cautions that omega-3 fatty acids are highly susceptible to oxidation, significantly reducing their bioavailability.
“Omega-3 oils, therefore, require effective formulation and production strategies for reducing lipid oxidation during processing and storage,” she explains. “Additionally, lipid oxidation hurts the taste and sensory properties of omega-3 fills.”
“However, oxidation is not limited to external environmental factors — it also occurs within the human body, particularly as omega-3s pass through the stomach’s acidic environment during digestion,” Pföhler adds. “Research indicates that the gastric phase is when the highest rate of oxidation takes place, potentially leading to a loss of up to 80% of omega-3 bioactivity.”
Gelita has developed several softgel capsule solutions with enhanced protection mechanisms for sensitive omega-3 oils. For example, the specially formulated gelatin Delasol allows companies to produce advanced enteric softgel capsules to ensure omega-3 fatty acids reach the intestine without degradation.
“This innovative gelatin composition eliminates the need for an additional enteric coating, enabling a more efficient, single-step manufacturing process,” says Pföhler. “As a result, brands can precisely tailor capsule size and avoid overdosing on costly ingredients.”
“Furthermore, we offer a specialized RXL portfolio, which helps reduce crosslinking in softgel capsules to ensure reliable fill release during shelf life.”
Differentiating omegas
Gulbrandsen from Epax sees a substantial shift from low to high omega-3 concentrations in supplements, a trend that the company expects will continue.
“For example, we often see minimum ‘95% Omega-3’ on consumer packaging in China and neighboring countries. So there appears to be an increased understanding among consumers that EPA/DHA dosage matters.”
The company recently also discovered and patented a new group of fatty acids beyond DHA — long-chain polyunsaturated omega-3 fatty acids (VLC-PUFAs) beyond DHA. “We have been working actively with the commercialization of this over the past ten years,” says Gulbrandsen.
“This work led to the launch of Epax Evolve 05 at Vitafoods Europe in May 2025,” he adds. “VLC-PUFAs are emerging as critical components in the omega-3 landscape, particularly in the area of longevity, vision, and male fertility.”
Holistic health benefits
According to dsm-firmenich’s MacDonald, omega-3s are one of the best-researched nutrients for heart, brain, and eye health and have also been shown to play an essential role in the human immune system. “DHA, in particular, is critical to support brain development in early life and cognitive function as we age.”
He says that earlier this year, the most transformative development in omega-3 research emerged as the first clinical evidence that proved that omega-3 supplementation can “measurably slow the aging process at the molecular level.”
Nature Aging shows that when combined with vitamin D and simple exercise interventions, omega-3s can reverse epigenetic age markers — essentially turning back the biological clock.”“This landmark study in
MacDonald details that the research demonstrated this intervention reduced participants’ epigenetic age by 1.96 years on average compared to placebo groups, “marking a paradigm shift from omega-3s simply supporting health to actively slowing aging mechanisms.”
Beauty-from-within krill oil
Mercè Piñol, SVP of sales of Human Health Ingredients EMEA and LATAM at Aker BioMarine, notes that despite growth in alternative omega-3 sources, krill oil remains a dynamic area of development, especially for beauty-from-within and healthy aging benefits. In both areas, Piñol highlights the potential of Aker BioMarine’s Superba krill oils.
She says omega-3 fatty acids are emerging as “powerful new ingredients for skin health” within the increasingly popular category of ingestible beauty supplements.
“Krill oil’s omega-3s promote collagen production, skin hydration, and barrier function,” adds Piñol. “Clinical studies show that Superba Boost krill oil improves skin elasticity and moisture, highlighting its skin care potential.”
Aker BioMarine is expanding the possibilities of its Superba Krill Oil with industry collaborations. For example, it launched Krillagen with Capsularis, a water-soluble powdered blend of Superba Krill oil and marine collagen, and HydraPearls with Sirio Pharma, a capsule combining krill oil, collagen type 1, and hyaluronic acid for skin hydration.
Moreover, Piñol observes potential in addressing side effects from popular weight loss medications, such as aesthetic concerns like “Ozempic face” — where fast weight loss leads to skin thinning and volume loss.
“Superba Boost krill oil delivers omega-3s (EPA and DHA), choline, and astaxanthin in a phospholipid form for superior absorption and can help support skin hydration, elasticity, and structure at the cellular level.”
“Beyond beauty, krill oil supports joints, muscles, and brain health,” she adds. “Aker BioMarine also highlights Superba Krill Oil’s role in supporting women’s hormonal balance, cognition, skin, and heart health — making it a versatile solution across life stages.”