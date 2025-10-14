Amcor equips hair care brand with refillable shampoo stick
Key takeaways
- Amcor provides Cut by Fred with its recyclable Exclusive refill technology.
- The refillable packaging is made entirely from PP.
- Amcor’s technology can improve the previous refill process, making it easier and more sustainable.
Amcor has provided Cut by Fred with its Exclusive refill technology for the France-based hair care brand’s Detox Stick Shampoo.
Amcor’s Exclusive stick and refill are recyclable and made entirely from PP. The original 75 mL container weighs 55 grams, and each refill weighs 18 grams.
Marine Sueur, sales director for France at Amcor, says: “Our Exclusive refill is the perfect demonstration of how Amcor can help companies be more sustainable in line with the EU’s Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation and enhance the consumer experience without compromising on the performance and effectiveness of their packaging.”
The refillable pack inserts into the original packaging and offers an easy and accurate shampoo application, ensuring consumers do not have to touch the product.
Refining the refill processes
Previously, Cut by Fred’s refillable shampoo packaging required consumers to melt the refill in a microwave and manually transfer it to the container before solidifying it in the fridge.
Amcor explains that the “complicated procedure” was affecting Cut by Fred’s sales.
Marion Lhermitte of Cut By Fred says, “We want our products to be good not only for humans but especially for the planet, and that extends to our choice of packaging. It is equally important that our products and packaging deliver the best consumer experience. With the Exclusive, we have been able to achieve both objectives.”
Refill to reduce plastic waste
Refill options are increasingly being championed as a potential solution to reducing plastic waste.
Recently, TNT Group equipped French skin care brand Darphin with two refillable glass containers for its Stimulskin Plus collection, which features a sculpting cream and serum. In addition, Bormioli Luigi designed a refillable glass bottle and cap for Sporturno’s perfume collection.
In an interview with Personal Care Insights, Iris Hubbes, manager of Trend and Design Directions at Schwan Cosmetics, also highlights that refillable packaging is increasingly recognized as a long-lasting alternative to single-use options as consumer demand rises for eco-friendly products based on environmental concerns.